Ryan Giggs 'deeply relieved' as retrial dropped after prosecutors withdraw allegations he assaulted ex-girlfriend

18 July 2023, 10:38 | Updated: 18 July 2023, 11:11

Ryan Giggs' charges have been dropped, after he was accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Kate Greville
Ryan Giggs' charges have been dropped, after he was accused of attacking ex-girlfriend Kate Greville. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Ryan Giggs' has said he is "deeply relieved" his retrial on domestic violence charges has been dropped after prosecutors withdrew the charges.

The ex-Manchester United winger and Wales manager was due to go on trial for a second time later this month after he was accused of controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

He was accused of headbutting the 39-year-old and elbowing her sister Emma in the jaw during an argument at his mansion in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

The 49-year-old was claimed to have behaved coercively or controlling to Ms Greville between August 2017 and November 2020.

He denied the offences but a jury failed to reach a verdict on any of the counts in August last year.

Giggs is said to be relieved the case has been dropped
Giggs is said to be relieved the case has been dropped. Picture: Alamy

Despite being granted a retrial, fixed for July 31, the Crown Prosecution Service has confirmed it will not proceed with a new case.

Peter Wright KC told Manchester Crown Court Ms Greville had "indicated an unwillingness" to give evidence because the first trial had "taken its toll" on her and Emma.

He said there was no realistic prospect of a conviction for the coercive control accusation and it would not be in the public interest just to prosecute on the assault charges.

Ms Greville told prosecutors the first case took a toll on her
Ms Greville told prosecutors the first case took a toll on her. Picture: Twitter

A lawyer for Giggs said he will "now seek to rebuild his life as an innocent man" and was "deeply relieved" the case has been dropped.

Giggs, who had an extraordinarily successful time at Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies, left his post as Wales manager after the allegations emerged.

He went on leave in November 2020 but officially left the role in June last year.

Giggs co-owns Salford City, a League Two club, along with ex-players David Beckham, Gary Neville, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt.

