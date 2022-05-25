'My son was not violent' insists mother of Texas gunman who killed 21 at school

25 May 2022, 20:32 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 20:34

The shooter's mother insisted he was not violent
The shooter's mother insisted he was not violent. Picture: Alamy/Facebook/Getty

By Will Taylor and Sophie Barnett

The mother of a gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers in a primary school shooting in Texas said she did not think of him as a violent person.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Salvador Ramos, 18, was shot dead by police after he "horrifically and incomprehensibly" killed 21 people at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde on Tuesday afternoon.

Nineteen children and two teachers were among those killed, with six people still fighting for their lives in hospital.

Speaking to MailOnline from San Antonio, Adriana Reyes said: "My son wasn't a violent person. I'm surprised by what he did.

"I pray for those families. I'm praying for all of those innocent children, yes I am. They had no part in this."

Her mother, Celia Gonzalez, had been shot by Ramos before he launched his spree. She is receiving care in hospital for a wound to the face, and while she cannot smile she is aware her daughter is there. The prognosis is unknown.

Ms Reyes went on: "I had a good relationship with him. He kept to himself, he didn't have many friends."

Read more: Heroic girl, 10, 'shot dead calling 911' as Texas gunman kills 21 in school massacre

She said she last spoke to him on his birthday on Monday, and had a card and a Snoopy stuffed animal to give to him.

Ramos' grandfather, Rolando Reyes, 72, who he lived with, said his grandson's actions "still haven't sunk in".

Speaking to ABC News, he said he and his wife Celia were not aware their grandson had bought the guns - the morning after Mrs Martinez took him for dinner to Applebee's to celebrate his birthday.

"I didn't know he had weapons. If I'd have known, I would have reported it," Mr Reyes said.

Children were killed at a school in Texas
Children were killed at a school in Texas. Picture: Getty

The 72-year-old has a past felony conviction and therefore it is illegal for him to be in a home with firearms.

The suspect, who classmates said dropped out of school because he was bullied, had been living with his grandparents after having a falling out with his mother.

He slept on a mattress on the floor, his grandfather said.

Read more: Teacher gunned down in Texas school shooting 'sacrificed herself to save pupils'

Mr Reyes said the suspect had a minor argument with his grandmother over the payment of a phone bill, but nothing significant.

He said there were no signs the morning of the shooting that anything unusual was going to happen.

Mr Reyes - who was out at the time of the shooting - was alerted by his neighbour.

Ramon killed 21 people in a spree in Texas
Ramon killed 21 people in a spree in Texas. Picture: Alamy

"The neighbour called me and said she'd been shot," he said. "When I came over here he said he'd taken off. It still hasn't sunk in."

The shooter's grandfather also said he was quiet, but would sometimes go to work with him. He would refuse to go to school, because "kids nowadays, they think they know everything".

"Sometimes I'd take him to work with me. Not all the time, but sometimes," Mr Reyes said.

"This past year he didn't go to school. He didn't graduate. You would try to tell him but kids nowadays they think they know everything.

"He was very quiet, he didn't talk very much."

The tragedy has got emotions running high and reignited the US debate about gun control.

President Joe Biden called for new gun measures and, when addressing the loss of life, said: “I hoped when I became president I would not have to do this again.”

In Texas, the Democrats’ candidate for governor interrupted a press conference about the shooting to accost Republican incumbent Greg Abbott.

Beto O’Rourke accused his opponent of failing to act on gun crime as he was told to leave the briefing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Political rivals clashed at a press briefing

Political rivals clash in heated press conference after Texas shooting leaves 21 dead

Wes Streeting hit out at the Prime Minister for not resigning over Patygate

'Spineless, cowardly Tories' blasted by Streeting for keeping PM in No10 after Partygate

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England.

Seven more monkeypox cases confirmed in England taking UK total to 78

The Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland

Scotland offering £50k 'golden hellos' to families who move to remote islands

Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

'He never pushed me': Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs

Laura Castle has been jailed for the murder of Leiland-James Corkill

Woman jailed for life for murdering baby she was hoping to adopt

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex.

Katie Price faces jail for breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

Derrick Evans, aka Mr Motivator, revealed he went through a terrifying robbery ordeal

Mr Motivator reveals he was tied up by armed gang in terrifying robbery ordeal

Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs after Sue Gray's report came out

'You can't be lawmaker and lawbreaker': Keir tells Boris 'game is up' after Gray report

Sue Gray's damning report has been published, featuring new photos of lockdown-breaching events

Sick, fights and wine up the wall: Key points from Sue Gray's damning Partygate report

June 19 2020; a gathering in the Cabinet Room in No10 Downing Street on the Prime Minister's birthday.

The nine damning pictures from Sue Gray's final Partygate report

Boris Johnson has received Sue Gray's highly-anticipated Partygate report.

Watch again: Boris renews apology as scale of lockdown-breaking in No10 laid bare

New pictures have emerged of Boris Johnson at lockdown busting Downing St parties

Boris: It was 'my duty' to go to lockdown parties at No10 amid Gray report fallout

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Irma Garcia's nephew shared a tribute to his aunt, who was killed in the Texas shooting

Teacher gunned down in Texas school shooting 'sacrificed herself to save pupils'

Tennis legend Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Texas School Shooting

Gunman warned of Texas school attack on social media

Police fire tear gas to disperse supporters of Pakistan’s key opposition party marching towards Islamabad

Police in Pakistan fire tear gas in bid to stop ex-PM Khan’s banned rally
Uziyah Garcia was among those killed in the shooting

Desperation becomes sorrow following Texas school shooting

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer

Put yourselves in shoes of these parents for once, senator urges after shooting
The archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, comforts families

Children killed in Texas shooting were barricaded in classroom with killer
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine says Russia must withdraw to pre-war positions before talks can happen
Kim Jong Un

North Korea ‘fires suspected ICBM and two other missiles into sea’
Relatives hug outside school

Biden demands gun control after 19 children killed in US school shooting
Michelle Bachelet, UN high commissioner for human rights

Chinese leader defends record to UN human rights chief

Gas pipeline

Hungary proposes removing Russian oil embargo from EU summit agenda

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

UK News

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate
'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's Partygate report

'Egregious, stinking behaviour': Andrew Marr's instant reaction to Sue Gray's report
Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision

Mother of cancer teen 'forced to take GCSEs' in hospital hits out at exam board decision
Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Westminster is in 'meltdown' over cost of living crisis and Partygate, says Andrew Marr
Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students
Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London