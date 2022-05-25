'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad

25 May 2022, 15:20 | Updated: 25 May 2022, 16:21

By Tim Dodd

Chair of the Standards Committee Chris Bryant admits he's wondered why he bothered "sticking by" Covid rules during the pandemic when Boris Johnson didn't, as he shares his personal struggle of trying to remotely arrange care for his father with dementia.

It comes as Boris Johnson issued another apology to the nation after Sue Gray's report into lockdown-busting parties was published in full, including photos of the PM, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, and Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Following the release of the full report, Mr Johnson addressed MPs, saying he takes "full responsibility."

He admitted he attended some events to thank staff but accepted that events "went on longer than necessary".

Labour MP Chris Bryant told Shelagh Fogarty: "There's no way he can claim he hasn't misled parliament, he knew about it.

"Some people say the issue is, did the Prime Minister deliberately lie to Parliament. I don't think that's the question, the question is did he knowingly lie to Parliament?"

Mr Bryant compared the situation to when "Admiral Nelson put his spyglass up to his blind eye and said 'What ships? I see no ships'." "Of course it was a lie, and that's exactly what Boris Johnson has done", he said.

Mr Bryant explained the struggle he had in finding care for his father, which he hadn't spoken about before.

Read more: Sunak to unveil 'cost-of-living rescue package' the day after Sue Gray publishes report

"My dad lives in Alderney. During covid we were not able to visit of course, and social services in Alderney got in touch with me to say that there had been a terrible incident out there, and that both he and his wife had been diagnosed with quite bad dementia", he said.

"I wasn't able to go to Alderney to sort out getting legal guardianship for him, to sort out his house, sort out where he was going to live, he was in tears on the phone because he didn't understand why his wife was now in a care home.

"Eventually I got both of them into a care home, but I had to do all of that without being able to visit!

"You do sort of think to yourself, 'well, why did I bother sticking by the rules?'."

READ IN FULL: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

More Shelagh Fogarty News

See more More Shelagh Fogarty News

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Minister calls for collaboration to tackle 'absolutely horrific' spiking of students

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Mother tells LBC 'systemic racism' in Met 'shattering faith' of black youth

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Children's social care 'crumbling' and 'not fit for purpose' warns foster carer

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

Shelagh Fogarty: I think anyone who invades a football pitch is an idiot

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'Moronic nutters' invading pitches 'bring shame' on football, John Stapleton fumes

'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says

Caller, who lost mother, brands Boris Johnson a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Caller, who lost mother, brands PM a 'proven liar' before breaking down in tears

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' of UK nurse supply, warns RCN Deputy Nursing Dir

Importing overseas nurses hides 'gaping wound' within NHS, warns nursing chief

Britain's ability to sign trade deals will be damaged if it unilaterally dumps the Northern Ireland protocol according to Nick Thomas-Symonds

Truss damaging UK's reputation with NI Protocol 'threats', Labour MP warns

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP blasts neighbours' extensions voting plan

'It's like sending people to Rwanda': Ex-Labour MP on neighbours' extensions voting plan

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Tradesman opens up to Shelagh Fogarty about 'harder and harder' work routine

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan demands 2-year rent freeze to combat cost of living crisis

More Shelagh Fogarty

See more More Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller over her views on girls in bikinis

Shelagh Fogarty challenges caller 'shocked' at girls wearing bikinis on a street
'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'

'If you went to the best university but sexually harass people, you're a failure'
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying
No-fault divorce could've prevented tracking of wife, caller tells LBC.

Caller backs no-fault divorce after tracking wife's car 'for evidence of cheating'
Caller takes aim at Parole Board over Colin Pitchfork prison release

Caller condemns Parole Board for 'taking a chance' by releasing Colin Pitchfork
Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid

Shelagh Fogarty challenges Tory MP over plans to cut foreign aid

The Best Of Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Fogarty not impressed

"If Grenfell Residents Move Into My Flats, I'll Move Out"

Shelagh Fogarty Startled

Shelagh's Spot-On Response To Caller Who Says Muslims Worry Him
Shelagh Fogarty LBC Studio

Shelagh On How Liverpool Fought Back Against Hillsborough Lies
Shelagh Fogarty

Shelagh Clashes With Farage Over Racist Attacks

Stanley Johson on Boris

Stanley Johnson Cuts Interview Short After He Is Probed On Boris
Lliana Bird LBC

"You're A Do-Gooder!" Refugee Activist Meets Very Angry Caller

Latest News

See more Latest News

Seven more cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England.

Seven more monkeypox cases confirmed in England taking UK total to 78

News

The Isle of Skye in northwest Scotland

Scotland offering £50k 'golden hellos' to families who move to remote islands

News

Model Kate Moss testifies via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia.

'He never pushed me': Kate Moss denies rumour Johnny Depp pushed her down stairs

News

Laura Castle was jailed at Preston Crown Court

Woman jailed for life for murdering baby she was hoping to adopt

News

Katie Price arrives at Lewes Crown Court, West Sussex.

Katie Price faces jail for breaching restraining order against ex-husband's fiancée

News

Derrick Evans, aka Mr Motivator, revealed he went through a terrifying robbery ordeal

Mr Motivator reveals he was tied up by armed gang in terrifying robbery ordeal

News