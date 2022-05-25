Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

By Daisy Stephens

Downing Street has released Sue Gray's final report on a series of lockdown-breaking No10 party allegations - read it in full here.

The senior civil servant has been looking into the gatherings, which took place against Covid rules throughout 2020 and 2021.

A Metropolitan Police investigation into the parties concluded last week.

A total of 126 fines were issued, one of which went to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Ms Gray published an update on her findings in January, in which she slammed No10 for "failures of leadership" and said the Government had not met the standards both of "those working at the heart of government" and those "expected of the entire British population at the time".

The Cabinet Office received a copy of the final report on Wednesday morning, before it was released to the public.

