Breaking News

Boris says sorry and pays Partygate fine but insists he won't quit

12 April 2022, 18:11 | Updated: 12 April 2022, 19:45

Boris Johnson has offered a "full apology" but insists he won&squot;t resign after he was fined by the Met Police.
Boris Johnson has offered a "full apology" but insists he won't resign after he was fined by the Met Police. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted he won't resign after receiving a fixed penalty notice for attending his lockdown-busting birthday party in No10.

The Prime Minister said he will pay his 'partygate' fine without challenging it, as it was confirmed his wife Carrie will also pay her fine.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who also received a fine for his attendance on June 19, is yet to make a statement.

Speaking at Chequers, the Prime Minister said: "Today I've received a fixed penalty notice from the Metropolitan Police relating to an event in Downing Street on June 19 2020.

"And let me say immediately that I've paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology and in the spirit of openness and humility I want to be completely clear about what happened on that date.

"My day began shortly after 7am and I chaired eight meetings in Number 10, including the Cabinet committee deciding Covid strategy.

Read more: PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches

Read more: Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit

"I visited a school in Hemel Hempstead, which took me out of Downing Street for over four hours and amongst all these engagements on a day that happened to be my birthday, there was a brief gathering in the Cabinet Room shortly after 2pm lasting for less than 10 minutes, during which people I work with kindly passed on their good wishes.

"And I have to say in all frankness at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules."

He added that he won't resign over the lockdown breach, saying the best thing he can do now is "focus on the job in hand".

The Prime Minister said he "spoke in completely good faith" when he repeatedly said all guidelines were followed in Downing Street as it did not occur to him that he was in breach of the rules.

"When I said that I spoke in completely good faith because as I've said to you just now I... at the time that I was standing up for nine minutes in the Cabinet Room where I work every day, it didn't occur to me that, as I say, that I was in breach of the rules," he said.

"I now humbly accept that I was."

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Mr Johnson, as well as his wife Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, had been given fixed penalty notices over parties held during the height of Covid.

The fine makes Boris Johnson first sitting British prime minister to have broken the law.

The fine issued to the PM today was for the 19 June 2020 birthday party thrown by his wife Carrie in the Cabinet room, which was also attended by Rishi Sunak.

A spokesperson for Carrie Johnson said she has paid the fixed penalty notice and “apologises unreservedly”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the issuing of a partygate fine to Boris Johnson marked the "first time in the history of our country that a Prime Minister has been found to be in breach of the law".

Speaking in Preston, the former director of public prosecutions said: "The British public made the most unimaginable, heart-wrenching sacrifices, and many were overcome by guilt.

"Guilt at not seeing elderly relatives, not going to funerals or weddings, or even seeing the birth of their own children.

"But the guilty men are the Prime Minister and the Chancellor.

"They've dishonoured all of that sacrifice, they've dishonoured their office.

"This is the first time in the history of our country that a Prime Minister has been found to be in breach of the law, and then he lied repeatedly to the public about it. Britain deserves better, they have to go."

A poll of 2,464 adults by YouGov has revealed 57% of responders think Boris Johnson should resign as Prime Minister after being fined for attending a lockdown-busting party, while 30% say he should stay.

The same proportion said Rishi Sunak should also resign as Chancellor for being at the same event.

And 75% of responders said they thought Mr Johnson knowingly lied to Parliament about whether he broke lockdown rules, with just 12% saying he did not.

A number of Conservative MPs have defended the Prime Minister, with Nadine Dorries saying he has been "clear" about what happened.

The Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport wrote on Twitter: "PM has been clear about what happened on 19th June 2020 & offered a full apology. It was a brief gathering in the Cabinet Room, less than 10 minutes during a busy working day. PM is at his best when delivering on the priorities of the British people which he will continue to do."

Boris Johnson’s Parliamentary aide, Conservative MP James Duddridge, also tweeted: "The PM should focus on Ukraine and delivering for the people of the UK. He is the right person to lead the party and the country. The PM has apologised and accepted responsibility. We need to be united in our resolve and move forward under his leadership."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

David Lammy has called on Boris Johnson to resign.

PM staying on 'a very sad moment for our democracy', says David Lammy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie, and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were today issued police fines for Covid lockdown breaches in the Partygate scandal.

The Downing Street parties that broke the law during lockdown

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules

'Deeply offensive': tearful daughter of Covid victim calls for Johnson to go

New York subway shooting

Gunman in gas mask injures 16 in rush-hour attack on New York subway

A man has been convicted of murdering his partner's three-year-old son, Kemarni Watson Darby, after the boy died from abdominal injuries at his home.

Drug dealer guilty of murdering partner's son, 3, after 'horrendous' campaign of abuse

Boris and Carrie Johnson and Rishi Sunak will be fined over Partgate

PM, Carrie and Chancellor hit with fines for lockdown-busting party breaches

The Met Police has issued 30 more fines over Partygate

Partygate: Met Police issue 30 more Downing Street lockdown fines

St Clare's college in Oxford asked for money to support all its students

Top private school pleads with alumni to pay 'rich' Russian students' £44k-a-year fees

A BBC early years guide on the Tiny Happy People webpage has warned parents to "check their bias" if their toddlers only have white friends.

BBC guide tells parents to 'check their bias' if their toddlers only have white friends

British volunteer Aiden Aslin is understood to have surrendered in Mariupol along with his unit

Brit fighting for Ukraine 'set to surrender after running out of ammo' in Mariupol

Woke warriors at the Courtauld Gallery have relabelled Édouard Manet's A Bar at the Folies-Bergère, adding a warning about the "unsettling" presence of a man in the background.

Masterpiece given 'woke warning' because of 'unsettling' presence of a man

The Queen and Prince Harry are now both set to publish literature revealing previously-untold royal secrets

Queen gives blessing to revealing 'lockdown' book set to rival Harry's tell-all memoir

Tommy Robinson has been summonsed to court to face contempt proceedings

Tommy Robinson summonsed to face contempt of court proceedings

Members of the public are being urged not to approach Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36

Police hunt Toyota Prius driver after rape of woman in west London

Conservative MP Crispin Blunt (left) has deleted a statement defending fellow Tory Imran Ahmad Khan (right) after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy.

Tory MP resigns from LGBT group over statement defending sex abuser Imran Ahmad Khan

President Zelenskyy's wife Olena has spoken about the war to Vogue

Olena Zelenska 'hasn't seen husband since invasion began' as she opens up about war

Latest News

See more Latest News

The subway entrance

Manhunt after gunman opens fire at New York subway station

Vladimir Putin

Putin vows to press on with Ukraine invasion until Russia’s goals are met
Crabs crossing a road

Cuban crabs embark on perilous migration to Bay of Pigs

Subway shooting scene

Several people hurt in New York City subway station shooting

Evacuation in the Philippines

Death toll rises following landslides in Philippines

Floodwaters

Prolonged rains lead to deadly flooding in South Africa

A building burns in Kharkiv

Ukraine probes claims poisonous substance was dropped in Mariupol
An anti-Iranian protest

Iran summons Afghan envoy over attack on diplomatic missions

Philippines Landslide

Rescuers look for missing people after deadly landslides in Philippines
Demonstrators in Colombo

Sri Lanka halts debt repayment pending IMF bailout plan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine

Alastair Campell: 'Complete charlatan' Boris Johnson must resign over partygate fine
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 12/04 | Watch again

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP Sir Roger Gale over PM future

Partygate fines: Eddie Mair grills Tory MP over PM's future

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM

'He set the rules and broke them!' Eddie Mair's tense clash with caller defending PM
Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine

Tearful caller demands Boris Johnson's resignation following partygate fine
Caller brands Boris Johnson a 'great Prime Minister' after partygate fine

'I think he's a great Prime Minister': Caller praises Boris Johnson despite partygate fine
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch live from 8pm

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares

Sir David Amess' murderer achieved 'absolutely nothing', campaigner declares
Cost of living: Emotional caller tells Rachel Reeves he's 'struggling every day'

Cost of living: Emotional caller tells Shadow Chancellor he's 'struggling every day'
Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 11/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police