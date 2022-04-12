Johnson and Sunak accused of 'taking people for mugs' as calls grow for them to quit

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak are being fined for breaking lockdown rules. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak "took us all for mugs" and "should be gone by tonight", bereaved families have said after it was revealed they are receiving police fines for breaking lockdown rules.

Officials have confirmed the pair, as well as Mr Johnson's wife Carrie, will be given fixed penalty notices over parties held during the height of Covid.

Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice said there is "simply no way" the Prime Minister and Chancellor can continue in their jobs.

Spokesman Lobby Akinnola said they "broke the law" and "took us all for mugs".

"There is simply no way either the Prime Minister or Chancellor can continue," he said.

"Their dishonesty has caused untold hurt to the bereaved.

"Not only that, but they have lost all credibility with the wider public, which could cost lives if new variants mean restrictions are needed in the future.

"If they had any decency they would be gone by tonight."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was one of many opposition MPs to call on on the pair to resign.

He declared they had "broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public".

"The Conservatives are totally unfit to govern. Britain deserves better," he added.

Scottish and Welsh first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford joined Sir Keir in calling for Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak to go.

Ms Sturgeon said this was in the interest of "basic values of integrity and decency - essential to the proper working of any parliamentary democracy".

However, Tory MP Sir Roger Gale insisted now is not the time to "unseat" the PM.

He said the situation was "very serious" and "the Prime Minister has effectively misled the House of Commons" but added: "We are in the middle of an international crisis and I am not prepared to give Vladimir Putin the comfort of thinking that we are about to unseat the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and destabilise the coalition against Putin."

"Any reaction to this is going to have to wait until we have dealt with the main crisis which is Ukraine and the Donbas," he insisted.

He said he did not want to "destabilise the Government with a leadership election when we're in the middle of an international crisis".

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross similarly said it "wouldn't be right" to remove Mr Johnson during the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Ross, previously one of the leading voices calling for the PM's resignation over the partygate saga, called his behaviour "unacceptable" and said "the public are rightly furious".

But he added: "In the middle of war in Europe, when Vladimir Putin is committing war crimes and the UK is Ukraine's biggest ally, as President (Volodymyr) Zelensky said at the weekend, it wouldn't be right to remove the Prime Minister at this time.

"It would destabilise the UK Government when we need to be united in the face of Russian aggression and the murdering of innocent Ukrainians."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said the Prime Minister was not "fit for office".

He wrote on Twitter: "Families made huge sacrifices and obeyed the law. Many said their last goodbyes to loved ones on the phone while the Prime Minister partied."

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey tweeted: "This is a government in crisis neglecting a country in crisis.

"Parliament must be recalled for a vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister."

Shadow foreign secretary and LBC presenter David Lammy said there was "criminality and lies at the heart of government" as he insisted Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak should "lose their jobs".

A number of celebrities also took to social media to express their views.

Presenter and singer Rylan Clark-Neal pointed out: "He's officially broke the law. That's it ain't it", while presenter Gary Lineker called the news "truly astounding", adding "lying does catch up with you in the end".