Caller claims Channel migrants means he cannot get a GP appointment

24 August 2022, 12:43

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This caller claims he cannot get a GP appointment blaming migrants as he urges the government to follow Australia's example when it comes to immigration.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick this caller said he was "concerned" Home Secretary Priti Patel is always "blocked."

"When she puts something forward it gets blocked, her Rwanda plan is now in the High Court," the caller said.

He told Tom that the working Brits were "in a dilemma" explaining neither he nor his wife were able to get a doctor's appointment.

"People want fairness and justice but we cannot continue to just have people coming over on boats and being housed in hotels. This country is crumbling!"

The conversation comes after a record 1,295 migrants arrived in the UK on Monday after crossing the Channel.

It is the highest daily total since current records began in 2018.

Some 27 boats made the journey, the provisional Ministry of Defence (MoD) data said, which suggests an average of around 48 people per boat.

The previous highest daily number was 1,185, on November 11 2021.

The weather and the effective interception of boats at sea have been suggested as some of the reasons behind the high numbers of crossings.

The caller urged the government to "look to Australia" when it comes to immigration policies.

"I can't just walk into Australia, you've got to have interviews."

But Tom challenged him, pointing out it was the same in the UK.

The caller shot back saying he was "all for immigration I've got no problem with people coming here."

"We need more transparency, we don't know who is coming here," the caller said as he asked for "more transparency."

More than 22,600 people have arrived in the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats such as dinghies so far in 2022, according to the figures.

At the equivalent point in 2021, the cumulative total was just under 12,500.

Overall, 28,526 people made the crossing last year.

So far in August 6,271 people have been recorded making the crossing.

