Exclusive

Top lawyer blasts Andrew Malkinson rape case as the 'worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century'

16 August 2023, 16:09 | Updated: 16 August 2023, 16:17

Lord Edward Garnier has called for a public inquiry into Andrew Malkinson's case
Lord Edward Garnier has called for a public inquiry into Andrew Malkinson's case. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Former solicitor general Lord Edward Garnier KC has called for a public inquiry to establish how a man spent 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord Garnier told Tom Swarbrick that the case of Andrew Malkinson is "probably the worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century."

He said there is an “urgent public interest” in establishing the failings in the case and “making sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Lord Garnier told LBC: “I think this is probably the worst miscarriage of justice of the 21st century.

Listen to the full interview on Global Player

"Information about the miscarriage of justice has been coming out in dribs and drabs over the last 15 or so years since Mr Malkinson and his team first took this to the CCRC (Criminal Cases Review Commission).

"We now know that things were going on in 2007, two or three or four years after he was convicted - again in 2009, again in 2012 and again in 2018… there’s a whole host of things which have come to light over this period which demonstrates an urgent public interest in getting to the bottom of this and making sure it doesn’t happen again.

"It’s the activities of Greater Manchester Police in failing to hold essential forensic evidence.

"I believe the vest in question has now been lost or destroyed and also the CPS which, although it was aware of the information relating to the DNA on the victims’ vest decided it was not something they needed to do anything about.

"There’s just so much that has gone wrong in this case which is not only shocking but an affront to public decency.

"It seems to be the only way to get to the heart of this and to make sure it doesn’t happen again is for someone of independence and stature to hold a public inquiry.

"We need the disinfectant of publicity in this matter… so that nobody else falls into this hideous trap.”

It emerged today that police knew that another man's DNA was on the clothes of a woman Mr Malkinson was falsely jailed for raping 13 years before he was released from prison.

Mr Malkinson, 57, was falsely found guilty of raping a woman in Greater Manchester in 2003 and was jailed for life with a minimum term of seven years. He served a further ten years because he maintained his innocence throughout.

He was released after 17 years in 2020, and his conviction was overturned in July after another man was linked to the crime by DNA.

Mr Malkinson obtained files that showed police officers and prosecutors knew had found a searchable male DNA profile on the vest of the rape victim that did not match his own.

The police didn't take any further action and there is no record that they told the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates possible miscarriages of justice, according to a report in the Guardian.

Read more: 'I've suffered incalculably': Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit finally cleared

Read more: 'Prison is hell even if you're guilty': Man wrongly jailed for rape tells LBC of 17-year ordeal behind bars

Tom Swarbrick speaks to Andrew Malkinson after his rape conviction was quashed after 20-year fight

The CCRC did not get more forensic tests or refer the case for appeal in 2012. Information in the case files suggest it was worried about costs.

The CPS understood how important the 2007 DNA find could be, according to the minutes of a meeting between them, the Forensic Science Service, the CPS and Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in December 2009.

The CPS "must write to the CCRC at the earliest opportunity about any case in which there is doubt about the safety of the conviction", according to guidance.

Mr Malkinson's solicitor Emily Bolton, director of the Appeal charity, said: "The documents are a shocking chronicle of how Andy was utterly failed by the body which should have put an end to his wrongful conviction nightmare, but instead acted as a barrier to justice.

Andrew Malkinson
Andrew Malkinson. Picture: Alamy

"An overhaul of the CCRC is needed to prevent it failing other innocent prisoners."

James Burley, investigator at Appeal, said: "These records prove that the CCRC's handling of Andy's case was deeply flawed and a complete mess.

"By not bothering to obtain the police files, the CCRC failed to uncover evidence which could have got Andy's name cleared a decade earlier."

He added: "The CCRC's internal comments show that in deciding not to commission any DNA testing, cost was at the forefront of their considerations. That decision may have saved the CCRC some money, but it came at a brutal cost for both Andy and the victim.

Andrew Malkinson
Andrew Malkinson. Picture: Alamy

"The CCRC has been giving the false impression that a DNA breakthrough could not have been achieved by them sooner.

"These records show that is nonsense, and I don't think they would have commissioned any DNA enquiries on this case at all if APPEAL hadn't obtained new DNA testing results ourselves first."

Mr Malkinson said: "If the CCRC had investigated properly, it would have spared me years in prison for a crime I did not commit.

"I feel an apology is the least I am owed, but it seems like the very body set up to address the system's fallibility is labouring under the delusion that it is itself infallible. How many more people has it failed?"

A CPS spokesperson said: "It is clear Mr Malkinson was wrongly convicted of this crime and we share the deep regret that this happened.

Andrew Malkinson
Andrew Malkinson. Picture: Alamy

"Evidence of a new DNA profile found on the victim's clothing in 2007 was not ignored. It was disclosed to the defence team representing Mr Malkinson for their consideration.

"In addition, searches of the DNA databases were conducted to identify any other possible suspects. At that time there were no matches and therefore no further investigation could be carried out."

The CCRC added: "As we have said before, it is plainly wrong that a man spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tenor Placido Domingo with soprano Renata Scotto prior to their opening night performance of Vincenzo Bellini’s Norma at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on September 22 1981

Soprano Renata Scotto dies aged 89

A woman is suing for £150,000 after breaking her wrist on the film set.

Special effects artist for The Little Mermaid live-action remake sues for £150,000 after breaking wrist on film set

Police have released new images of a man they want to identify.

New CCTV images released of suspect wanted in Clapham homophobic stabbings

A decision has not been made on the future of Mason Greenwood, Manchester United said

Manchester United bosses deny they have made a decision on Mason Greenwood return

A portrait of American soldier Travis King

North Korea offers first official confirmation it has detained US soldier

The arsonist set himself on fire and damaged the centre

Hapless arsonist sets himself on fire trying to torch children's soft play centre

Jaydipkumar Rameshchandra Valand has been banned from being a landlord

London slum landlord crammed 40 tenants into 4-bed home, including in lean-to shack with no heating or lighting

Dominican Republic Explosion

More bodies found after Dominican Republic blast

Costco Derbyshire

Full list of locations sought by Costco as wholesalers looks to expand with 14 new warehouses

Fans roared with delight following England's victory.

Jubilant England fans celebrate as Lionesses sail through to World Cup final and Aussie fans left in tears

Myanmar Landslide

Rescuers recover 33 bodies from landslide at Myanmar jade mine

The Killers came in for criticism

The Killers apologise to Georgian fans after singer Brandon Flowers invites Russian man onstage to play drums

Britain set to enjoy some summer sun

Exact day and time UK will bake as new 31C European heat blast on the way

Joshua Hunt, 32, denies two Public Order Act charges of intentional harassment, alarm, or distress in relation to incidents allegedly committed on May 7 and May 9 in the Bleadon and Cleeve areas of Somerset.

Man accused of being Somerset gimp banned by court from wearing masks or wriggling on floor ahead of October trial

Cannabis plant

German cabinet approves plan to liberalise rules on cannabis possession and sale

A firefighter in Hawaii

Maui fire survivors face power cuts as teams work to identify the dead

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jason Grant is suing his former employers.

Male ‘period poverty tsar’ sues for sex discrimination after being sacked from £36,000 role amid backlash
The lionesses beat Australia 3-1 to secure a place in the World Cup final

Prince William and Rishi Sunak hail England's Lionesses after reaching their first ever World Cup final
The photos have been made public for the first time

Unseen aerial photos of UK in World War Two, including bombed out football stadium, available to public for the first time
Manchester United Chief Collette Roche (r) says the club have a decision to make about Mason Greenwood's future (l) . Fans protested ahead of Monday's game (bottom inset)

'We just need to make the decision': Manchester United chief breaks silence on Mason Greenwood's return
Destroyed granary

Russia hits Ukrainian grain depots as foreign ship attempts Black Sea corridor

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have put their home on Airbnb

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher put beachfront California home on Airbnb - and guests get to meet Hollywood stars
Helen Smart's parents Jon Don-Duncan and Linda (top r) paid tribute to the former Olympic swimmer (bottom right) who became a headteacher (main) after her death aged 42

'How could she simply go to sleep and never wake up?': Parents of Olympic swimmer pay tribute after her shock death
Hawaii Fires Photo Gallery

Death toll from devastating Maui fire reaches 106

Niger civilians

Nigeriens urged to volunteer to help junta amid invasion possibility

The cat in the car

Cat’s out of the bag: Kitten turns up in a stolen car in Connecticut

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology
King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby
Nick Ferrari

'Absolute hatred!': Mother of four discusses Ulez after Keir Starmer and Sadiq Khan clash

Suella Barge

Suella Braverman can't be blamed for housing migrants on barge with Legionella, ConservativeHome editor says
gay crime

'Nothing's changed': Gay caller stresses Clapham double-stabbing is evidence we need 'Pride'
James O'Brien

'It's rising the longer it goes on!': James O'Brien is surprised by increasing support for strike action
Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit