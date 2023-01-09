Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

By Grace Parsons

Business magnate Sir Richard Branson has told Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire.

Sir Richard Branson joined Tom Swarbrick in the first episode of The People Who Will Change the World in which he spoke about his hatred for the word billionaire and entrepreneurs competing in the space sector.

The Virgin founder told Tom: "I hate the word billionaire...I see myself as somebody who loves to create things...I've never thought of going into these businesses with the idea of making lots of money.

"What I've tried to do is create things that people like, and that enhance the Virgin brand and reputation, and that at the end of the year more money comes in that goes out," he explained.

"Calling somebody by their wealth is slightly demeaning. I am an entrepreneur," the businessman clarified.

You can listen to full episodes of the People Who Will Change the World via Global Player and on LBC's YouTube channel.