Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime

19 April 2023, 20:57

Festival founder argues the Met is "narrow-minded" for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime

By Grace Parsons

Club entrepreneur and economic adviser Sacha Lord argues against the Met's decision to revoke bakery giant Greggs' late-night license.

As Greggs prepares to launch a legal battle over the late-night sausage roll ban, Sacha Lord, co-founder of Parklife festival, told Tom Swarbrick the Met are being "quite narrow-minded" by requesting for a recall on the bakery's late-night license.

The popular bakery was told it could not sell hot food 24 hours a day as police feared an all-day Greggs could lead to crime and disorder.

The music entrepreneur said: "Hospitality is absolutely on its knees, what we need to be doing is having a common sense approach... I can't understand the difference between a cold sausage roll and a hot sausage roll, it's a curve ball that none of us in the industry saw coming."

Mr Lord continued: "Looking back to when all-night clubs had a 2:00 am license, the reason why they extended it to 4:00-6:00 am was because if everybody leaves at a certain time that is when there are pinch points... I would strongly argue lengthening the time of Greggs' [opening hours], works against crime and disorder."

READ MORE: Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime

He went on to say: "I think it's quite narrow-minded of the Met when they think about people leaving pubs or clubs and trying to get some hot food. Well, what about the people that work at night?

"You've got all the customers leaving, you've got the staff who've worked all night, who will probably want something to eat.

"A third of the people that work in the night-time economy in London and in Greater Manchester as well actually work within the NHS and then you've got the shift pattern workers as well who work odd hours.

The entrepreneur argued: "Why is it right that people that work 9-5 can have hot food, but people that work what some would say anti-social hours they've not got that. So there's a much bigger picture to this."

READ MORE: 11 new Greggs stores will open from May - see the full list of locations

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Tom Swarbrick

Caller brands the Dalai Lama 'disgusting' after the leader asked a boy to 'suck his tongue'

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.

Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job

Lead KC labels judges decision "bold" as rapist, 21 walks free

Leading barrister labels judge's decision 'bold' as rapist, 21, walks free

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic

Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims it's 'ridiculous' his neighbour Jeremy Clarkson has been denied planning permission

Tom Swarbrick caller reacts to NI protocol

'Five years wasted': Caller furious after Rishi Sunak announces Brexit deal

Shamima

British state more guilty than Shamima Begum, says David Davis MP

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick says Tory NI protocol row is 'dangerous and embarrassing'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Lord Coe called for greater diplomatic efforts at international sporting events, instead of boycotts.

Lord Coe explains why he thinks boycotts of sporting events are meaningless

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, a mother-of-two, was stabbed to death by her ex-partner Leon McCaskre.

'Hero' driver who crashed into Maida Vale knifeman 'would do it all again', says lawyer

Lord Blunkett told Tom Swarbrick Boris Johnson is a "security risk".

Boris Johnson is a 'security risk', former home secretary tells LBC

Lord Saville: Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities

Bloody Sunday amnesty could 'draw a line' under atrocities, Lord Saville suggests

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 30/01 | Watch again

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Raab: Party can't act on Islamophobia claim 'in absence of formal complaint'

Former Brexit Minister David Davis told LBC the Tories are "paralysed" as long as Johnson remains in power.

'Kindest thing' for Boris Johnson’s legacy would be for him to go, David Davis tells LBC

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 23/01 | Watch again

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Labour Party is 'full of people that don't like this country', claims Tory MP

Latest News

See more Latest News

A co-founder of Extinction Rebellion has denied that the group has been forced to resume direct action because stunts by groups like Just Stop Oil have been getting all the headlines.

XR co-founder denies headline-grabbing stunts by groups like Just Stop Oil pushed them into resuming direct action
The treasurer of the SNP has stepped down after being arrested last week.

Colin Beattie quits as SNP treasurer after being arrested in party finance probe

Levi Davis vanished in October

Missing X-Factor star Levi Davis feared to have drowned in sea off Barcelona as detectives make crucial breakthrough
Heathrow security workers will walk out at the same time that HM Passport Office are striking, risking chaos at Britain's airports

Heathrow security to walk out and cause 'inevitable disruption' over King's coronation weekend
The boy was mauled in Spalton Road, Rotherham

Boy, 3, mauled by XL Bully dog and rushed to hospital with head injuries as woman arrested

Rishi Sunak has said the Good Friday Agreement left a "precious gift" at a three-day event marking the peace treaty's 25th anniversary, as former US president Bill Clinton called for the DUP to return to powersharing at Stormont.

Sunak says Good Friday Agreement left 'precious legacy' as Clinton calls for end to Stormont deadlock
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
The interview was actually an AI chatbot

Fans blast magazine for publishing 'Michael Schumacher's first interview' which is actually quotes from AI chatbot
Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/04 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/04 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

3 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

3 months ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile