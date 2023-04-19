11 new Greggs stores will open from May - see the full list of locations

Greggs will open 11 new stores from next month as it looks to grow its presence on the high street, is one opening near you? Picture: Getty

By Chris Samuel

Greggs will open 11 new stores from next month as part of a major expansion - is one opening near you?

Last month the bakery chain confirmed it is planning to opening 150 new stores in 2023.

It comes after Greggs recorded a 23 percent jump in sales to £1.5billion last year.

Read more: Greggs gears up for legal battle to serve late night sausage rolls as police claim 24-hour bacon baps will worsen crime

Read more: Jeremy Hunt tries to calm inflation fears after food prices rise to 45-year high

40 shops will also be located to new, larger sites and 24-hour drive thru service will be trialed at some branches.

The food giant has confirmed that the following sites will open from next month.

Bradford, Rooley Lane (drive-thru) - May

Canary Warf Station, London

Cardiff, North Road

Colchester, Northern Gateway Leisure Park

Edinburgh, Castle Street

Forres, Scotland

Gatwick Airport, South Terminal

Peterborough, Serpentine Green

Three of the bakers' Tasty cafes in Primark stores have also been confirmed, with one opening in Bristol next month, and two others in Liverpool and Leeds launching in June.

Sign above Greggs bakery shop, UK. Picture: Getty

Exact dates for when the stores and cafes will open haven't yet been announced.

Greggs has already launched six new stores this year in:

Bristol, Gallagher Retail Park

Glasgow Airport

Newcastle, Primark (Tasty)

Sittingbourne, Kent (drive-thru)

Spennymoor, County Durham

Ulverston (drive-thru), Beehive Business Park

Last month, the firm said it 186 new shops in 2022 - a record - and shut 39 sites, which means it now has over 2,300 branches nationwide.

It said there is now "clear opportunity" to grow this number to “significantly more than 3,000 UK shops” with rapid expansion helped by the bump in sales.

A close-up of sausage rolls on sale in a Greggs bakery on January 10, 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Picture: Getty

Greggs also moved 25 existing shops to better sites and refurbished 86 stores.

In addition to opening new branches, the high street food giant extended its opening hours at around 500 branches to 8pm or later.

Another 300 shops will have their opening hours extended to 9pm in 2023.

Roisin Currie, the chief executive of Greggs, said of the expansion last month: "2022 has been a year of strong progress for Greggs, the result of committed efforts to deliver our strategic growth plan.

Read more: New true crime podcast Filthy Ritual hosted by creators of hit series Redhanded comes to Global Player

Read more: Animal protesters who disrupted Grand National claim they suffered broken bones and had their 'hair pulled' by police

"The significant opportunities on which the plan is based will remain centre stage in the year ahead as we make Greggs more accessible to even more customers.

"Although consumer incomes remain under pressure, Greggs continues to offer exceptional value to people looking for great tasting, high-quality food and drink on-the-go."

She added: "We have an exciting, ambitious plan for the years ahead and, by continuing to nurture what makes Greggs special, I believe we are extremely well-placed to realise the opportunity to become a significantly larger, multi-channel business."