New true crime podcast hosted by creators of hit series Redhanded comes to Global Player

19 April 2023, 10:42

Juliet D'Souza is at the centre of the new Global podcast Filthy ritual
Juliet D'Souza is at the centre of the new Global podcast Filthy ritual. Picture: Global
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A new six-part narrative true crime series, hosted by Hannah Maguire and Suruthi Bala, is now available on Global Player.

The podcast's centres around a scam "so strange it's nearly impossible to believe", and a woman who believed she could perform miracles.

The character, Juliet D'Souza, was described by one her neighbours in Hampstead as being like "a knife inside a velvet glove".

D'Souza used her charm and manipulation to earn millions through extortion, making her one of the most prolific con-men in British history.

Hannah and Suruthi, the true crime soulmates behind the hit podcast Redhanded, uncover and unpick this chilling story.

As listener, you'll hear from the reporters who travelled to Suriname to track her down, one of Britain's leading sharmans, and the victims who banded together to find justice .

You can listen to all six podcast episodes on Global Player.

