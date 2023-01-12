'NH Exodus': Tom Swarbrick reacts to nurse who has 'junked' NHS for better quality of life

12 January 2023, 16:02 | Updated: 12 January 2023, 16:30

By Abbie Reynolds

After hearing from a nurse who went viral after posting a TikTok about leaving the NHS to earn $30 an hour serving ice cream in Australia, Tom Swarbrick delved into what her story shows about staff retention in the UK's health service.

The strain on the NHS has been increasing with the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) having taken strike action from December 2022 for their largest-ever strike.

There has been growing pressure for the government to settle the ongoing dispute with NHS unions over pay and conditions. Many commentators have insisted the main problem is staff shortages and staff retention.

Tom Swarbrick acknowledged the "exodus" of NHS staff amid strike action and poor working conditions.

READ MORE: Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care

Mailu Durant is a nurse registered in the UK who recently moved out to Melbourne, Australia. She posted a video on TikTok that has been watched over 1.2 million times, where she explained how she left her nursing job after facing burnout.

"This is why nurses are striking," the young woman said in the viral video.

Ms Durant said she earnt approximately £13 an hour as a nurse before taxes but now she earns $30 (approx £17) an hour serving ice cream in the sunshine by the beach.

"We tracked Mailu down earlier today to ask her about her NH Exodus" Tom announced.

"I worked for a full year in the NHS and during that time it came very apparent that it was very understaffed, the staff that were there were very undervalued," Ms Durant told LBC.

The nurse said she was often forced to work way over her set hours and tried out doing trial shifts in other trusts to if conditions were better elsewhere. However, she said everywhere was just as understaffed.

"I felt like I was experiencing burnout after one year of qualifying and I probably felt it one month into my job."

Going on to explain her current work situation in Melbourne, rejoicing at the fact that she now gets to take a break: "I would work 16-hour shifts without taking a break [as a nurse in the NHS]."

"Young 20-something recently qualified nurse the kind of person we are desperate for - who has junked it because she can be paid more selling ice cream, in the sunshine, in Melbourn Australia," came Tom's reaction to Mailu Durant's story.

Tom recognised nursing isn't known for being well paid but argued "you should at least be able to do your job without burning out in a year".

After hearing from Ms Durant Tom concluded that working in the NHS has become both "unaffordable and intolerable".

His astonishment continued: "You can earn more, and have a better life... doing something as (don't shoot me down for the word) as unskilled, comparatively unskilled as selling ice cream."

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Energy fusion company

Senior Engineer at private fusion energy company Tokamak reveals scientific breakthrough

Meat production is unsustainable

Mosa Meat's Dr Joshua Flack says current methods of meat production are not sustainable

Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Shameful’ to call Prince Harry ‘attention-seeking’ for speaking about his grief, says listener

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

‘Nest of vipers’: Tom Swarbrick says Royal Family appear to be ‘dysfunctional people’ after Prince Harry's revelations

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Best of 2022: Caller's electricity bill shoots up from £22 a month to £50 a month

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller describes his 'ridiculous' energy bills rise

best of tom

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick calls out Liz Truss for her deceptive hustings performance

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller 'will never vote for the Tories again'

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash

Best of 2022: Tom Swarbrick caller ‘shaking with rage’ at minister suggesting young people are on ‘plodding’ path with cash
S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover

Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC

Predatory men may take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says Tom Swarbrick caller

Predatory men can take advantage of Scotland’s new gender law, says worried caller

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 12/12 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick asked Dominic Raab about the reported No 10 Christmas party.

'I'm told there was no party': Raab denies No10 Christmas party

There will be a national investigation into the murder of six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

'We must listen to Arthur's voice now', says England's children's commissioner

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Dominic Raab declares he is boycotting Winter Olympics in China

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 05/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

Dr Hopkins said anyone with coronavirus symptoms should get a PCR test.

Top UK medical adviser: New Covid strain could re-infect people who have recovered

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Reaction to Omicron 'totally over the top', says South Africa top doc

Dr Mike Tildesley told LBC it's "very early days" on the Omicron variant

Scientific adviser: We don’t yet know if Omicron resists vaccines or is more contagious

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

More strike misery: 70,000 workers across 150 British universities to walk out for 18 days

Mr Polyanskiy repeated accusations without evidence over the aid workers

Sunak must 'think twice' about helping Ukraine, senior Russian diplomat warns as he says no update on Brit aid workers
Fabian Greco was behind the wheel of his lorry on the Darenth Interchange in Dartford, when he nearly collided with another HGV driver.

Road rage lorry driver who punched a man to the floor then continued attack spared jail because 'prisons are full'
The NHS has been struck by crises

'Damning': Vast majority of Brits lose faith in crisis-struck NHS's ability to offer good enough care if they fall ill
The documents are from Mr Biden's time as Vice President

Second batch of classified documents found at Joe Biden's home in Delaware

Teachers biggest union failed to meet the threshold for a strike

Teacher strikes avoided after union fails to meet ballot threshold despite 'overwhelming' support
Philemon Mulala has reportedly died in South Africa after being mauled to death by his three dogs

Former Zambian international footballer mauled to death in his back garden by three pet dogs
Dana White has refused to step down as UFC president after footage emerged showing him slapping his wife in a nightclub.

Dana White says he won't step down as UFC president, despite outrage over wife slap video

Andrew Marr speaks about the bloody battle for Soledar

Marr: Russia has turned Soledar into the Ypres or Stalingrad of the 21st century - what does peace look like to them?
James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

James O'Brien: Keir Starmer has to maintain stance on Brexit until opponents stop 'heckling' him

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

10 days ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

11 days ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

11 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile