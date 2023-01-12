Nick Ferrari slams PM for refusal to recognise NHS in 'crisis' after report of inadequate maternity care

By Abbie Reynolds

Nick Ferarri called out Rishi Sunak for not using the word crisis when describing the struggles happening in the NHS, after news of the NHS not properly caring for "mother and baby".

A report made by Care Quality Commission has shown a staggering drop in 'positive maternity experiences' for pre and postnatal mothers.

Head of Research at Baby Lifeline Charity Sara Ledger joined Nick Ferarri to comment on the report. She detailed some of the issues she has witnessed in NHS maternity care such as "funding deficits" and "staff shortages".

An astonished Nick reacted to the researcher's revelations: "If we can't provide adequate staff and adequately trained staff for maternity, what is the bloody point of the NHS?"

He went on to list elements of the NHS crisis.

"We now have a situation where we had 50,000 unnecessary deaths in the last twelve-month period, we are treating people in cabins, many people count their wait in A&E units in days not hours,

READ MORE: Health Sec Steve Barclay refuses to accept damming ONS report claiming 1,000 excess NHS deaths

"Where in some instances ambulances don't get to people if they have fallen so they put makeshift shelters on them in back gardens and on the street.

"and now we don't even seem to be able to look after mother and baby. And still, Rishi Sunak will not recognise the word crisis," Nick jabbed.

"If that doesn't speak to you of crisis for the love of all that is holy I don't know what would," he said in disbelief.

The Prime Minister had refused to label the struggling NHS as in 'crisis' during a BBC interview - instead leaving his description of the UK's healthcare service as 'under pressure'.

READ MORE: Why it’s time for Rishi Sunak to drop the c-bomb when it comes to the NHS