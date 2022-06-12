Swarbrick On Sunday 12/6 | Watch live from 10am

12 June 2022, 09:20

By Tim Dodd

You can watch this week's Swarbrick on Sunday live here.

As legislation to disapply parts of the Northern Ireland protocol will be published next week, Labour Peer and former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Lord Peter Hain joins Swarbrick on Sunday.

As Labour sets out its alternative to the “unworkable” Tory housing plan, Rachel Reeves, Shadow Chancellor and Labour MP for Leeds West, joins Tom.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis joins Swarbrick on Sunday from the government.

President of the National Farmer’s Union Minette Batters joins Tom to discuss Boris Johnson's "grow for Britain” strategy where farmers will be told to produce more fruit and veg.

As the 5th anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire approaches, former leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn speaks to LBC.

