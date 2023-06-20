Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped

20 June 2023, 20:22

Caller: Mortgages are 'biggest chunk of expenditure' government can 'reasonably control'

By Anna Fox

As Jeremy Hunt rules out mortgage support and capping food prices, caller Stefan shares his dissatisfaction with Tom Swarbrick.

Caller Stefan told Tom Swarbrick: "I've got two mortgages, one's expiring in October this year and another that is expiring in May next year."

He continued by saying: "In short, I don't understand this concept of 'it needs to hurt to work', I mean how is that reasonable?

"If they want us to curb spending, why don't they just increase the VAT, why do they need to punish homeowners and those who rent for it to work?

"All they're going to do is collapse the economy".

READ MORE: 'Show leadership': Starmer hits out as Sunak 'to skip vote' over banning Boris from Parliament for misleading MPs

Their conversation arises as the government ruled out introducing major financial support to mortgage holders over fears it would drive the cost of living higher.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said offering mortgage relief schemes would "make inflation worse, not better".

But he said he would meet mortgage lenders later this week to ask what help they could give to households struggling with rising bills.

Homeowners are facing soaring mortgage costs due to higher interest rates.

John McDonnell on mortgage rates: People will face the prospect of homelessness

Tom replied to Stefan, saying: "Why have interest rates been the lever that's pulled to combat inflation, which is going to massively affect homeowners and renters?

"Maybe it's because it's the biggest chunk of your expenditure that they can reasonably control?"

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak accused of having 'no backbone' and showing 'cowardice' for abstaining from Partygate vote

Stefan continued stating: "As someone said earlier that is the only mechanism that they can control as a bid to try and achieve.

"I think there are others profiteering out of this, the bank's saving rates have been unchanged, as I understand when inflation increases, so does the bank's saving rates".

But the government said it was "spending record amounts" helping people and that it already had "specific tools" to provide support, citing help - in the form of a loan - for people who receive benefits.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC

Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

UCU GC Jo Grady

Marking boycott may run past September, university union leader tells Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election

Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition

'I was even ignoring my family': Leading human perception expert compares the addictive nature of TikTok to gambling

'I was even ignoring my family': Human perception expert Dr Brian Boxer Wachler likens TikTok to gambling

Tom Swarbrick

‘They should get a grip!’: Yvette Cooper shares her view on the ‘totally chaotic’ Home Office

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

You can change your gender but not your biological sex, says Shadow Home Secretary

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime

Gareth Eve

Widower of BBC's Lisa Shaw demands answers from govt after Covid vaccine led to his wife's death

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

'We've made our young people extremely poor' says Tom Swarbrick caller amid housing crisis

Journalist's German fiance refused a visa application due to post-Brexit rules

New mum's German fiancé barred from living in the UK due to post-Brexit visa process

Tom Swarbrick

Caller brands the Dalai Lama 'disgusting' after the leader asked a boy to 'suck his tongue'

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 06/03 | Watch again

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick hears from chemical weapons expert amid Ukraine crisis

Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

An explosion has rocked the pro-Russian separatist capital in eastern Ukraine.

'Explosion' in Ukraine's separatist capital after warnings of Russian 'false flag' attack

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', concerned parents tell LBC

Trans 'ideology' being 'pushed' in schools 'up and down the country', parents tell LBC

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

David Mearns (left) spoke to LBC about his two missing friends on the Titanic sub

Dive expert friend of missing Brits on Titanic sub says vessel's design is 'unconventional' and calls for 'rethink' of trips to wreckage
The final picture of the sub before it went missing. Top right, Shahzada Dawood and son Suleman. Bottom right billionaire Hamish Harding. (Inset) OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush

Forty hours of 'breathable' air left on missing Titanic sub as underwater drones deployed in search
Nicola Sturgeon refuses to answer questions on her husband Peter Murrell on her return to Hollyrood

'I can only speak for myself' Nicola Sturgeon refuses to say husband Peter Murrell is innocent in SNP probe
Orla Sloan has received a 12-week suspended sentence.

‘Devil baby’ model who stalked Mason Mount avoids jail and is given a suspended sentence

Lavenham in Suffolk was featured in the seventh Harry Potter movie, the Deathly Hallows Pt1

Pretty medieval village that starred in Harry Potter named most stylish place to live in UK - does your town make the cut?
Annunziata Rees-Mogg is “not interested” in standing in Somerton and Frome

Rees-Mogg's sister 'definitely not standing' in upcoming by election

Sir Mark has admitted hundreds of cops are on restricted duties or suspended

'Well over' 500 Metropolitan Police officers on restricted duties and hundreds more suspended, Sir Mark Rowley reveals
George Osborne who gave evidence at the Covid inquiry

George Osborne says 'austerity left Britain better prepared for pandemic' in Covid inquiry appearance
Cross Question with Ali Miraj

Cross Question with Ali Miraj 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Best of 2022: Iain Dale

Best of 2022: Iain Dale doesn't believe in proportional representation for Westminster elections

5 months ago

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

Best of 2022: James O'Brien's top Brexit moments

5 months ago

James O'Brien 25/11/22

Best of 2022: James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile