'Show leadership': Starmer hits out as Sunak 'to skip vote' over banning Boris Johnson from Parliament for misleading MPs

19 June 2023, 05:35 | Updated: 19 June 2023, 08:02

Rishi Sunak is set to skip the debate on Boris Johnson
Rishi Sunak is set to skip the debate on Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak is expected to miss a debate over the report that found his predecessor Boris Johnson lied to MPs over Partygate as Sir Keir Starmer demanded he "show leadership" and vote on it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The privileges committee found that former Prime Minister Mr Johnson knowingly misled parliament five times in his statements about parties in Downing Street that breached Covid rules.

Mr Johnson has always denied deliberately misleading MPs, but quit as an MP on Friday evening after receiving a draft version of the report.

His resignation means he will not serve the 90 day suspension recommended by the report. Instead MPs will debate on Monday evening whether or not to deny him a parliamentary pass.

But it is reported that Mr Sunak will skip the vote, leading Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to call him out.

"We need to know where Rishi Sunak stands on this," he told Good Morning Britain on Monday.

"He should show leadership, come along, get in the lobby and show us where he stands on this."

Defending the committee's inquiry, Sir Keir said: "I think some of this criticism, which all seems to be coming from 'Camp Boris Johnson', is frankly ridiculous."

And he branded Mr Johnson's criticism of the committee as "all he has got left after his miserable misbehaviour".

If enough Conservative MPs decide to abstain, that could mean no votes take place. Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove has said he will abstain on any vote. Transport secretary Mark Harper is also set to be away, meaning he is not expected to vote.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Boris Johnson quit over the report earlier this month
Boris Johnson quit over the report earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

Mr Johnson has urged his allies not to oppose the motion, arguing the sanctions have no practical effect, although critics argue the level of support shown for him would have been low anyway.

Tory MPs will be given a free vote, but allies of Mr Johnson warned they could face battles with their local parties to remain as candidates at the next election if they back the motion.

Senior backbencher Bill Cash, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, said he would turn up to vote against the findings, citing the former prime minister's "historic achievements".

But with at least three potentially damaging by-elections looming following the resignations of Mr Johnson, Nigel Adams and David Warburton, many could decide instead to spend Monday campaigning.

Tobias Ellwood said he would vote in favour of the report after being convinced by messages from LBC listeners.

Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak is expected not to attend the debate. Picture: Alamy

No 10 has declined to say whether the Prime Minister will turn up to back the report, but he will be hosting a foreign leader in Downing Street on Monday which could give him an excuse not to take part. In a television interview on Monday, Mr Sunak refused to say whether he would vote.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, a former minister and an ally of Mr Johnson, told LBC on Friday that he thought Mr Sunak would not take part.

Mr Johnson had been under investigation by the committee for about a year. In the 108-page report they produced, the committee said: "We conclude that when he told the House and this Committee that the rules and guidance were being complied with, his own knowledge was such that he deliberately misled the House and this committee.

"We came to the view that some of Mr Johnson's denials and explanations were so disingenuous that they were by their very nature deliberate attempts to mislead the committee and the House, while others demonstrated deliberation because of the frequency with which he closed his mind to the truth." 

Read more: Tobias Ellwood U-turns on decision to abstain on Partygate vote after hearing messages from LBC listeners

Nick Ferrari speaks with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

The MPs said that Mr Johnson's actions had been aggravated by "repeated contempts and for seeking to undermine the parliamentary process". It spelled out that the breaches were "deliberately misleading the House", "deliberately misleading the Committee", "breaching confidence", "impugning the Committee and thereby undermining the democratic process of the House", and "being complicit in the campaign of abuse and attempted intimidation of the Committee". 

The report added: "We recommend that he should not be entitled to a former Member's pass."

But Mr Johnson and his allies accused the cross-party group - which has a Labour chairwoman but a Tory majority among the seven members - of "monstrous hypocrisy" and bias against him.

In a statement, he dismissed the findings as "tripe" and "deranged", saying the committee was "beneath contempt" and part of a "protracted political assassination".

Read More: ‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson

Read More: 'The ramblings of a desperate man': Reactions to speculation Boris Johnson is planning to run for Mayor again

This caller defends Boris Johnson, arguing the ex-PM was in an 'impossible' situation

"We didn't believe that what we were doing was wrong, and after a year of work the Privileges Committee has found not a shred of evidence that we did," he said.

He repeated his demand that senior Tory and arch critic Sir Bernard Jenkin follow him in resigning after allegations emerged that he attended a drinks party for his wife in Parliament during lockdown.

He said: "The hypocrisy is rank. Like Harriet Harman, he should have recused himself from the inquiry, since he is plainly conflicted."

Boris Johnson only informed Acoba 30 minutes before his new role was published
Boris Johnson only informed Acoba 30 minutes before his new role was published. Picture: Getty

It comes after Mr Johnson was also accused on Friday of committing a "clear breach" of the ministerial code for failing to declare his new job as an online columnist.

The House of Commons committee that assesses the appointments of former ministers claims that Mr Johnson only told them about his new role around 30 minutes before it was made public.

Mr Johnson must have new jobs vetted by the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) as a former minister for two years.

His last role in government ended in September when he resigned as prime minister.

A spokesperson for Acoba said: "The ministerial code states that ministers must ensure that no new appointments are announced, or taken up, before the committee has been able to provide its advice.

"An application received 30 mins before an appointment is announced is a clear breach.

"We have written to Mr Johnson for an explanation and will publish correspondence in due course, in line with our policy of transparency."

A spokesman for the former prime minister said: "Boris Johnson is in touch with Acoba and the normal process is being followed."

Deputy leader of the Labour party Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson was "once again breaking the rules and taking advantage of a broken system for his own benefit".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It comes after Sir Ed Davey told LBC that women "quite clearly" can have a penis, which Sunak appeared to mock

Rishi Sunak caught appearing to joke about trans people in leaked video footage

Indonesia Japan Emperor

Japanese Emperor meets Indonesian leader on third day of official visit

King Charles has posted a poignant photo of himself with Prince Harry

King Charles offers Prince Harry 'olive branch' with 'sensitive message' evoking 'bittersweet memories'

'Officers bag a real slippery customer'

Snakes on a lane: Cops get 'off the scale shock' as they encounter giant boa constrictor while on patrol

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney faced one another in a high-profile libel battle over the summer

Rebekah Vardy 'furious' over paying Coleen Rooney £2 million legal fees - and Wagatha Christie pair could be back in court
Brewers have been accused of "drinkflation" by cutting alcohol levels without slashing prices.

Beer blowout: Popular prints get weaker as breweries water down Brits brews in 'drinkflation' trend

Australia Indigenous Voice

Australia’s Senate votes to hold referendum on creating Indigenous Voice

All four members of the Wlodarczyk family were found dead in a property in Hounslow on Saturday

Girl killed in suspected murder-suicide alongside parents and brother 'had been missing from school for four days'

North Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea vows second attempt to launch spy satellite

Allies of Jeremy Hunt ruled out any direct help for struggling homeowners

New mortgage fears as government rules out direct help while costs continue to spike

Housing secretary Michael Gove will oversee the new plans

British nationals to get 'priority over migrants' for council houses

Murray was surprised by his family's appearance at the Nottingham Open final

Andy Murray treated to Father's Day surprise at Nottingham Open final as he spots four children in crowd

Scores of people on a battered fishing boat that later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Pakistan PM declares day of mourning for victims of migrant boat sinking

Uganda Rebel Attack Students Killed

Victims are buried after rebel attack on Ugandan school leaves 42 dead

US secretary of state Antony Blinken, centre, with Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang in Beijing

US and China remain at odds as Blinken finishes first day of talks in Beijing

Channel migrants are pictured being escorted to shore by Border Force officials

Channel crossings reach 10,000 this year as Labour slams 'dismal failure' of Sunak's Stop the Boats pledge

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rob Burrow was aided by his daughters during the race in Leeds

Rob Burrow's daughters help him finish Leeds run on Father's Day

Chunks of ice float in a lake in front of the Rhone Glacier

Switzerland backs climate Bill with net-zero target for 2050

Relatives grieve as they wait to collect the bodies of villagers who were killed in the attack

Ugandan border town prepares to bury victims of rebel massacre

Relatives attend to a patient lying on a stretcher on a hospital site in Ballia district, in northern Uttar Pradesh state

Nearly 100 people die as India struggles with sweltering heatwave

A man who also received an injury to his hand was arrested on Old Christchurch Road (pictured)

Man, 21, fighting for his life after seaside double stabbing outside a takeaway

The annual Gay Pride Rainbow Parade in Vienna

Vienna Pride parade attack foiled, says Austrian intelligence service

Ukrainian soldiers on a tank heading towards their positions near Bakhmut

Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine hits back against Russia – report

Police tape

Two dead and three injured in shooting at US music festival

Michael Gove apologised for the video released on Saturday ahead of the vote on the privilege committee's report

Met Police 'considering' fresh Partygate footage showing Tory staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules
Tory MP U-Turns on his decision to abstain on the Partygate vote after hearing messages from LBC listeners.

Tobias Ellwood U-turns on decision to abstain on Partygate vote after hearing messages from LBC listeners

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William during the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in London and at Buckingham Palace with his family.

Prince William vows to 'end homelessness' as he reveals plans to build social housing on his private estate
William with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William beams in heart-warming photo with his children to mark Father's Day

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit