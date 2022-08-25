Minister pledges 'further package of support measures' for Brits struggling with cost of living

By EJ Ward

There is "no question" the Government will put in place a "further package of support measures" to deal with the cost-of-living crisis, an education minister has said.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick Schools Minister Will Quince said: "There is no question in my mind whatsoever, both listening to the two leadership candidates but also just looking at our economy, and also the challenges that people and businesses are facing up and down this country driven by Putin's barbaric invasion and occupation of Ukraine, that the Government is going to act and put in place a further package of support measures.

"Now, we will have to wait a couple of weeks for a new prime minister to set out their agenda alongside a new chancellor, but both leadership contenders have been clear there will be a fiscal event and more help will be coming."

Mr Quince also rejected the suggestion schools might only be able to run three days a week because they cannot afford the energy bills.

On what the Government will do to help schools with the rising costs, Will Quince told Sky News: "So, a number of things. The first thing is additional funding, so an extra £7 billion over this spending review period, an extra £4 billion this year.

"That's for energy bills, also increased staffing and staff wages. So we are keeping a watchful eye."

Asked whether he acknowledges that some schools might not be able to open five days a week, he said: "No, I don't accept that... we expect schools to be open five days a week."

He went on: "The IFS indeed have looked at schools, and they have said that schools should be able to manage within their existing budgets, but I'm alive to the fact that energy costs are increasing at a significant rate.

"We see that in our household bills. It will be the same in commercial and indeed schools. So, I keep a very watchful eye."