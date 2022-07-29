Boris Johnson's meeting with Lebedev is a 'non-story', says Russian ambassador

29 July 2022, 17:48

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson's meeting with former KGB agent Alexander Lebedev is a "non-story", the Russian ambassador to the UK has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson recently admitted travelling to Italy when he was foreign secretary to meet Mr Lebedev, a former KGB agent with close ties to Vladimir Putin, without any officials present.

Speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick, Russian ambassador Andrei Kelin said it was a "non-story" that was not "interesting" to him.

Read more: Russian ambassador confronted with message from captured Brit Shaun Pinner's family

Read more: Labour demand investigation into Boris' unofficial meeting with ex-KGB Lebedev

"It's a non-story, actually," he said when Tom asked what he knew about it.

"I have nothing to [say] about it."

He said he had "heard" about it but said: "Mostly I have read it in your newspapers but it is not very interesting for me."

When asked he said he did not know anything "at all" about what was said in the meeting.

Watch: James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

Read more: 'She's lying through her teeth': Leeds residents blast Truss over tough upbringing claims

Tom then asked if it was normal for KGB agents to meet with British foreign secretaries with no officials present.

"Probably it is a normal practise for Boris Johnson to fly to Italy," said Mr Kelin.

"Why not?"

Labour has previously demanded an investigation into the meeting.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper wrote to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse, calling for a probe into the extent of the security risks presented by the meeting.

"The chaos currently enveloping your administration must not be a distraction from addressing serious issues around our national security," the letter concluded.

Read more: Killer cop Wayne Couzens loses bid to have his whole life sentence reduced

Watch: James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

"The country needs to know that our national security is being fully protected and that these serious concerns are being properly addressed."

Ms Rayner said Mr Johnson "poses an ongoing threat to national security" and said there should be "no more concealment".

"This murky affair has been covered up for too long already," she said.

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/7 | Watch again

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 17/7 | Watch again

Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show

'Tory members won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

'Tories won't vote Rishi Sunak for PM due to racism', alleges caller

Etonian blasts Tories over 'absurd, subsidised' charitable status for private schools

Etonian backs Starmer over 'absurd' charitable status for private schools

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Private school no longer a golden ticket to 'elite society' says Tom Swarbrick

Putin blockades Ukraine because he wants to 'create new migrant crisis through starvation'

Caller who illegally arrived in UK wedged between train carriages shares story with LBC

Exclusive
Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Sunak's former tutor admits he wouldn't vote for him as PM

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Britain must take in 100,000 asylum seekers a year, says immigration lawyer

Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

Tory MP backs Sajid Javid for PM due to his 'outstanding integrity'

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Jeremy Hunt backs Rwanda-style plan and hits out at 'unfunded tax cuts' promised by rivals

Treasury of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

History will judge Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

Junior minister Will Quince (middle) said No10 has said Boris Johnson was not aware of any "specific allegations" against Chris Pincher before he was hired as deputy chief whip.

PM was aware of concerns about Pincher's conduct 'over the years', Downing Street says

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

NHS leader brands 'new' hospital pledge 'misleading' but will take 'anything to be honest'

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

Scientists behind the React study also say cases are generally milder among those who are doubled jabbed

React study data 'supports' extending the vaccination programme to 16 year olds
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

Virologist says 'right thing' would be to offer Covid jab to age 12 and up
The Minister was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

'No plans' for reciprocal charge as Brits face €7 fee to enter Schengen Area
The minister confirmed there were no plans for vaccine passports in pubs

Vaccine passports will not be required for pubs, minister tells LBC
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister Gillian Keegan was speaking to LBC

'It's safe to go back to the office,' minister tells LBC after Rishi comments
The third wave of Covid-19 hospital admissions in England may have peaked, new figures suggest

UK could be 'over the edge' of the third wave of Covid-19, commentator says
The warning comes just weeks ahead of the rules changing

Brewery owner brands 'pingdemic' an 'existential threat' to businesses
Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful competitor' in female weightlifting, says Olympic gender adviser

Trans weightlifter Laurel Hubbard a 'meaningful female competitor', says ex-Olympic adviser
Jamal was speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Son's heartfelt plea to PM over father trapped in Afghanistan 'surrounded by Taliban'
Youtubers who tricked Piers Corbyn tell LBC they're more 'sorry for those he's conning'

Youtubers who tricked Piers Corbyn tell LBC they're more 'sorry for those he's conning'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The unit was active at the steelworks in Mariupol

Horrific footage shows Russian troops 'castrate Ukrainian POW' as Kyiv vows revenge
The UN has ordered the UK to keep Archie Battersbee alive

Archie Battersbee 'must be kept alive' while UN considers his case
Sean Pinner has been sentenced to death by Donetsk separatists

Russian ambassador confronted with message from captured Brit Shaun Pinner's family
Civil servants are taught Britain is "racist"

Civil servants told Britain is 'racist' as white staff urged to not oppose ethnic minorities
Sir Christopher Meyer who has died on holiday in France

Britain's former US ambassador Sir Christopher Meyer dies on holiday in France
Logan Mwangi was murdered in Wales

I'm still distressed by child murder evidence, Logan Mwangi juror tells LBC
James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race

James O'Brien baffled by Liz Truss' 'absolutely insane' rise in Tory race
Nadine Dorries steps in to protect Rhodes plaque in Oxford

Rhodes must stay: Nadine Dorries protects controversial plaque at Oxford University
The Defence Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Ben Wallace accuses Rishi Suank of trying to block extra cash for defence spending
Ben Wallace is backing Liz Truss

'Feisty' Truss is my choice for PM, says Ben Wallace as he reveals endorsement

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile