James O'Brien's furious reaction to blocking of Lord Lebedev security assessment

13 May 2022, 12:04

Security concerns have been expressed in the past over Lord Evgeny Lebedev's appointment to the House of Lords
Security concerns have been expressed in the past over Lord Evgeny Lebedev's appointment to the House of Lords. Picture: Getty

By Seán Hickey

The refusal to release security assessments into Evgeny Lebedev's appointment to the House of Lords is yet another consequence of 'Boris Johnson's Brexit Britain', James O'Brien states.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Controversy swirls around government after ministers denied the House of Commons' request for security advice around Evgeny Lebedev's recommendation to the House of Lords to be released.

Lord Lebedev is the son of former Russian spy and oligarch Alexander Lebedev, which led eyebrows to be raised when he was nominated for a peerage by the Prime Minister.

James O'Brien explained that the government "simply aren't divvying up the information that was asked for. It's all redacted."

Read more: Dominic Raab repeatedly refuses to comment on PM's relationship with Russian billionaire

After sending an assessment to Boris Johnson, security services withdrew their investigation into Lord Lebedev, which is said to conclude that Baron Lebedev of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation poses a national security risk.

However, the government's reason for denying the release of the security assessment is that it would pose a national security risk to release such information.

"It is known now that the security services concluded that handing a peerage to the son of a former KGB agent – yes, I am saying these words out loud, it's Boris Johnson's Brexit Britain –...posed a national security risk."

James tied the news back to Brexit: "Everyone who cares about sovereignty and democracy, come here a minute!

"I've got some here for you! Remember when you pretended that's what you cared about rather than the number of brown faces in Sainsbury's?"

Reassessing the situation through a Brexit lens, James noted that "our sovereign parliament" passed a motion "compelling the release of a security services assessment."

James dialled up the passion: "The House of Commons that took back control! That no longer has to operate under the yoke of those pesky bureaucrats in Brussels! We've got control! Parliament passed a motion and Boris Johnson said 'nah, get lost'."

"But hey ho, I'm just getting angry because Boris Johnson is getting away with it", he scoffed.

James concluded by sharing his anger with listeners.

"I don't even know anymore what contortions they undertake to persuade themselves that they're not party to all manner of miscreants."

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien argues the government has "massively conned" the public into thinking that it doesn't matter that "the only Covid law-making address in the country has become the biggest Covid law-breaking address... arguably in the world".

James O'Brien: Press 'conned' you that Partygate doesn't matter, I think it's worked

Food bank worker accuses idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

Food bank worker accuses 'idiot' Tory MP Lee Anderson of lying

'It's a loss to me personally': Author Mick Herron opens up about killing characters to James O'Brien

'He's trying to get a rise': Author Mick Heron unravels spy Jackson Lamb's motivations

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

James O'Brien tears apart 'con artist' Tory MP Lee Anderson in scathing attack

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien speaks to tearful widow who can only afford to eat one meal per day

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

James O'Brien reveals all the ways he can see out of post-Brexit NI Protocol deadlock

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor' says James O'Brien

Right-wing conditioning Britons to be 'ashamed of being poor', says James O'Brien

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab over Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab's words on Northern Ireland Protocol

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

James O'Brien's instant reaction to Local Election results

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

Anti-corruption campaigner reacts to EU ban on 'Western enablers' of Vladimir Putin

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

James O'Brien asks whether the 'Homes for Ukraine' refugee scheme was 'designed to fail'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

Black caller says it's 'very, very rare' black children get chance to 'just be a child'

This former Parliament worker details the frequent sexual harassment she experienced there which has led to her to "discourage any woman from going in there".

'I cried almost everyday': Former Parliament worker details shocking sexual harassment

Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

'It's been horrendous': Caller tells James O'Brien Brexit forced him to leave France

James O'Brien claims 'even French fascists' think leaving EU would be 'stupid

James O'Brien says 'even French fascists' think leaving EU is 'stupid' after Brexit

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's powerful analogy on PM's partygate rule-breaking

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's theory of why Tories don't want inquiry into PM lying

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

James O'Brien's list of scandals Boris Johnson has been in since becoming PM

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg

Civil Servant blasts Jacob Rees-Mogg over 'horrific' return to office plan

James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien confronted Sir Keir on Brexit

'We can't reverse Brexit': Keir Starmer plans to skewer govt over issues plaguing deal

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules

James O’Brien takes aim at Jacob Rees-Mogg for ‘attacking’ lockdown rules to defend PM

Hot water bottles and one meal a day: Cost-of-living crisis laid bare by harrowing James O'Brien caller

Crying single mum tells LBC she's eating her children's leftovers due to energy costs

A cab driver told James about his trip to help Ukrainian refugees.

Emotional London taxi driver tells how a convoy of cabbies crossed Europe to help Ukraine

James O'Brien blasts Government over past treatment of refugees

'Absolutely absurd': James O'Brien blasts Govt over past treatment of refugees

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

'I did not clap': Former FT Editor reveals moment Putin played 'Chopsticks' on piano

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AZ jab creator

'Normality will never return until the world is vaccinated' says AstraZeneca jab creator
Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'

Jamie Oliver: Sugar and salt taxes could 'allow vulnerable to realise potential'
Bus driver's stark warning public transport will be 'out of control' come July 19

'Public transport will be out of control come July 19', warns desperate bus driver
Sadiq Khan was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Sadiq Khan quizzed over TfL mask enforcement policy by London bus driver
The Mayor of London has asked Transport for London to extend the mask-wearing mandate after July 19

Sadiq Khan: Vast majority of Londoners support compulsory face masks on transport
James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel

James O'Brien's 'breathtaking' speech on Tyrone Mings condemning Priti Patel

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

5 months ago

Keir Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice, says Diane Abbott

Diane Abbott: Starmer should 'consider his position' if he receives fixed penalty notice

6 days ago

'Terrified': Stella Creasy tells LBC of gang rape threats at university

'My gang rape fear': Stella Creasy tells of sex harassment hell at Cambridge

22 hours ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan is urging his civil servants to work from home two or three days a week.

WFH at City Hall as 90 civil servants told to apply for one of nine desks, LBC reveals
The night tube on the Jubilee line will return to the capital next weekend

Jubilee Night Tube services to return next weekend, TfL confirms
The Ukrainian brigade showed off footage from the front of a tank

Dramatic Call of Duty-style footage from Ukrainian tank shows destruction of Russian forces
The Queen has arrived at the Royal Windsor Horse Show

Smiling Queen brushes off health fears to watch her beloved horses compete
Elon Musk tweeted on Friday

Elon Musk says Twitter takeover on hold until it can prove claims about spam accounts
Jacob Rees-Mogg said the BBC has a "pretty bleak" future ahead of it if does not scrap its public licence fee

BBC has a 'pretty bleak future' ahead if does not scrap the licence fee Mogg says
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy have arrived at the High Court for the fourth day for their high-profile libel case

Wagatha Christie trial told sting was 'last resort' and Rooney tried 3 times to end feud
Jacob Rees-Mogg backed Ukraine's Eurovision act

Vote Ukraine for Eurovision glory, Mogg's message to patriotic Brits
Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on the contest

Brexit isn't being 'held against' UK in Eurovision, says world's first lecturer on contest
Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment

Daniel Barnett reacts to 'bizarre' tribunal ruling that calling man bald is sex harassment