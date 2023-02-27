Rishi Sunak hails Brexit deal as he outlines 'Windsor Framework' before selling it to MPs

Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen met on Monday to thrash out a new agreement. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK and EU have agreed a new post-Brexit trade deal which Rishi Sunak described as a "decisive" breakthrough.

The "Windsor Framework" amends the conditions under which trade in Northern Ireland takes place, but the PM is waiting to see if his party's own Brexit hardliners are willing to back it.

MPs will be able to vote on the deal thrashed out between Rishi Sunak and EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, with Mr Sunak hoping the DUP will go along with it and Brexiteers including Boris Johnson will lend their support instead of mounting fresh opposition.

Some EU law will still apply in Northern Ireland - but Mr Sunak said it would be the bare minimum required for frictionless trade between the province and the EU, preventing a hard border in Ireland.

"Together we have changed the original protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor framework," he told a press conference at the Windsor Guildhall.

"Today's agreement delivers smooth-flowing trade within the whole United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland's place in our union and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland."

Controversially, King Charles was due to meet Ms von der Leyen too - something that Brexiteers feared represented a monarch inappropriately becoming entangled in a political issue.

The Northern Ireland protocol is an arrangement that avoids creating a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which would go against agreements designed to keep the peace between communities in the north.

Some checks on goods take place to reduce the risk of products that don't comply with EU rules entering the single market from Britain, but unionists critics say it effectively moves the border from Ireland to the Irish Sea.

This new deal would establish red and green lanes depending on whether products are destined for the Republic – and therefore the single market - or just Northern Ireland. There would be reduced checks for the latter.

Politicians at Stormont would be able to have a say in which EU rules they continue to follow via an "emergency brake" mechanism.

"We've amended the legal text of the of the protocol to ensure we can make critical VAT and excise changes for the whole of the UK, for example alcohol duty, meaning our reforms to cut the cost of a pint in a pub will now apply in Northern Ireland," Mr Sunak added.

The Irish Times said the DUP is expected to approve the plans. Some pro-Brexit Tories had threatened to oppose any deal if the unionist party did not agree to it.

And Northern Ireland secretary Steve Baker – the self styled "Brexit hard-man" – backed the deal despite having reportedly been put on resignation watch.

"I can only say this: that the Prime Minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved," he said, in surprising comments.

There are also question marks over what Boris Johnson will make of it. The former PM looks to be making a comeback by cranking up the pressure under his ex-chancellor and could try to lead any resistance to a plan.