Rishi Sunak hails Brexit deal as he outlines 'Windsor Framework' before selling it to MPs

27 February 2023, 14:16 | Updated: 27 February 2023, 16:14

Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen met on Monday to thrash out a new agreement
Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen met on Monday to thrash out a new agreement. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The UK and EU have agreed a new post-Brexit trade deal which Rishi Sunak described as a "decisive" breakthrough.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The "Windsor Framework" amends the conditions under which trade in Northern Ireland takes place, but the PM is waiting to see if his party's own Brexit hardliners are willing to back it.

MPs will be able to vote on the deal thrashed out between Rishi Sunak and EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen, with Mr Sunak hoping the DUP will go along with it and Brexiteers including Boris Johnson will lend their support instead of mounting fresh opposition.

Some EU law will still apply in Northern Ireland - but Mr Sunak said it would be the bare minimum required for frictionless trade between the province and the EU, preventing a hard border in Ireland.

"Together we have changed the original protocol and are today announcing the new Windsor framework," he told a press conference at the Windsor Guildhall.

"Today's agreement delivers smooth-flowing trade within the whole United Kingdom, protects Northern Ireland's place in our union and safeguards sovereignty for the people of Northern Ireland."

Controversially, King Charles was due to meet Ms von der Leyen too - something that Brexiteers feared represented a monarch inappropriately becoming entangled in a political issue.

Read more: Brexit deal: Northern Ireland Protocol explained

The Northern Ireland protocol is an arrangement that avoids creating a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, which would go against agreements designed to keep the peace between communities in the north.

Some checks on goods take place to reduce the risk of products that don't comply with EU rules entering the single market from Britain, but unionists critics say it effectively moves the border from Ireland to the Irish Sea.

This new deal would establish red and green lanes depending on whether products are destined for the Republic – and therefore the single market - or just Northern Ireland. There would be reduced checks for the latter.

Politicians at Stormont would be able to have a say in which EU rules they continue to follow via an "emergency brake" mechanism.

Read more: King Charles will meet Ursula von der Leyen 'for tea' before new Brexit deal announced

"We've amended the legal text of the of the protocol to ensure we can make critical VAT and excise changes for the whole of the UK, for example alcohol duty, meaning our reforms to cut the cost of a pint in a pub will now apply in Northern Ireland," Mr Sunak added.

The Irish Times said the DUP is expected to approve the plans. Some pro-Brexit Tories had threatened to oppose any deal if the unionist party did not agree to it.

And Northern Ireland secretary Steve Baker – the self styled "Brexit hard-man" – backed the deal despite having reportedly been put on resignation watch.

"I can only say this: that the Prime Minister is on the cusp of securing a really fantastic result for everyone involved," he said, in surprising comments.

There are also question marks over what Boris Johnson will make of it. The former PM looks to be making a comeback by cranking up the pressure under his ex-chancellor and could try to lead any resistance to a plan.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Romania Tate Appeal

Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate

John Caldwell was gunned down on Wednesday night

Police release CCTV of car used by New IRA gunmen who mowed down policeman John Caldwell in front of his young son

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher is 'there, but not there' insists ex-F1 boss

The Reichstag fire took place in 1933

Chance or Nazi plot? Exhumation of 1933 Reichstag fire 'arsonist' could show Hitler orchestrated blaze to stay in power

Peter Faulding (L) who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley has reportedly been struck from the National Crime Agency’s experts list.

Nicola Bulley diving expert Peter Faulding proud of work despite being 'cut from National Crime Agency list'

Support for earthquake victim children

Turkish football fans throw toys onto the pitch for child victims of earthquake as another tremor hits country

Collapsed buildings in Malatya

Fresh quake topples buildings in southern Turkey

UK And EU Reach A Deal Over Post-Brexit Trade Arrangements For Northern Ireland

From sausages to sovereignty: What will the Brexit deal change for the UK?

Snow could hit the UK in the next few weeks

Snow to hit Britain as Beast from the East could plunge temperatures to record lows, Met Office warns

Greta Thunberg and other protesters

Greta Thunberg joins protest over wind farm on land used by reindeer herders

Gleb Pavlovsky

Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

A Russian spy plane has been destroyed

Vladimir Putin's £274 million spy plane 'destroyed by drones' as pro-Ukraine partisans swoop

Supermarket shortages on tomatoesAlamy

Why are supermarkets rationing fruit and veg? Food shortage rules explained

Snowplough

Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos

Lidl and empty shelves

Lidl becomes fifth supermarket to ration fruit and veg as shortages bite Brits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian invasion of Ukraine

UN chief warns of ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine

Rishi Sunak alongside Irish border controls

Brexit deal: Northern Ireland Protocol explained

Ernesto Elliott was sentenced to life in prison

Criminal knifed man to death in fight over drugs months after being saved from deportation flight
Ms Boothroyd has died

Baroness Betty Boothroyd dies aged 93 as tributes paid to first female speaker of the Commons
West Bank violence

Israel bolsters troop levels after unprecedented settler rampage

King and VdL

King Charles will meet Ursula von der Leyen 'for tea' before new Brexit deal announced

Pound coins sitting on top of the radiator alongside energy bills

Cost of living: What is the energy price cap and why are bills going up again?

Nitrous oxide residuals have been recorded as 50 times over safety levels in some NHS units

Hospitals suspend gas and air treatment for pregnant women over midwife safety fears

A body on a beach covered in a sheet

More than 60 dead after migrant shipwreck off southern Italy

Curtis Arnold and Nicola Bulley

TikTok 'ghoul' who filmed Nicola Bulley's body announces he made 'anonymous donation to family'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland
Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit