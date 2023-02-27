Charles Bronson seen from inside prison for first time in decades ahead of parole hearing

27 February 2023, 18:20 | Updated: 27 February 2023, 18:31

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson (R) is seen speaking from prison for the first time decades in footage from a new documentary. Credit: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?
Picture: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?

By Chris Samuel

Notorious prisoner Charles Bronson is seen speaking from inside prison for the first time decades in footage shown in a new documentary.

In a clip from Channel 4 documentary Bronson: Fit to be Free, Bronson is shown speaking to his son George Bamby on a secure video call from prison.

The first episode of the two-parter will be broadcast from 9pm tonight, and features a series of candid chats with George - Bronson's long lost son whom he discovered though a DNA test.

Bronson was jailed in 1974 for armed robbery of a post office and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Due to his violent behaviour, the 70-year-old has remained behind bars almost continuously with much of his time spent in solitary confinement.

Speaking in the documentary, Bronson admits to having a 'horrible, nasty, vicious, violent past' but says he has never killed anyone or harmed women or children.

"I'm focused, I'm settled, I can actually smell and taste freedom like I've never, ever done in me life," he said.

"I'm now anti-crime, anti-violent. What the f**k am I still in prison for?"

When asked if he had changed his ways, Bronson, now known as Charles Salvador after his hero Salvador Dali, claimed that his art was the thing he was most proud of in his life.

Bronson appearing on a video call with his son George Bamby. Credit: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?
Picture: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?

Bronson, who has been downgraded in prison from a "high" to "medium risk", claims that he's a changed man and, is "coming home" with the help of his legal team.

The documentary features a series of candid chats with Bronson's long-lost son George (pictured). Credit: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?
Picture: Channel 4 / Bronson: Fit to be Free?

He said: "Cards on the table, do I sound like Britain’s most dangerous man?

"Come on. I’m 68 years old and all I wanna do is get out there and enjoy my f*****g life, what’s left of it.

Bronson will face a public parole hearing on next month after becoming the first prisoner in the UK to request one.

