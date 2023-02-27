Man, 21, dies as girl, 16, fights for her life after multi-vehicle crash in Dunbartonshire

A man, 21, has died and a teenage girl is in a critical condition after a crash involving three cars in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A man, 21, has died and a teenage girl is in a critical condition after a crash involving three cars in East Dunbartonshire, Scotland.

A second teenager was also seriously injured and two others were also hurt in the collision.

Police have since arrested three people in connection with the incident.

The crash, which involved a Skoda Superb, Audi A4 and a Ford Tourneo Classic occurred in Auchenhowie Road, Milngavie, at around 9.05pm on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man, who was in a rear seat of the Skoda, died at the scene.

A girl, 16, who was also a rear seat passenger in the vehicle, is in a critical condition at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

The driver of the Skoda, a 19-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was also taken by ambulance to the same hospital.

Two other male passengers, aged 17 and 23, sustained minor injuries.

The drivers and passengers of the Audi and the Ford were uninjured.

Police Scotland confirmed the three men in the Skoda - the 17, 19 and 23-year-old - have been arrested as the force continues its enquires.

It has confirmed that the road has reopened following investigation work.

Sergeant Jack Swindells, from the Greater Glasgow Road Policing Unit, said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from Auchenhowie Road from around the time of the crash.

"Information can be passed to police via 101."