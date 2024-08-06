Exclusive

Nigel Farage refuses to apologise over claims made about Southport attacker being known to police

Nigel Farage has refused to apologise after making the comments after the stabbing attack in Southport. Picture: LBC/Social media

By Henry Moore

Nigel Farage refused to apologise over social media posts made in the hours after three girls were killed in Southport.

Nigel Farage has denied stoking the violent disorder seen across England and Northern Ireland following last week's killings in Southport.

The Reform UK leader has defended asking questions about the background of a 17-year-old suspect who appeared in court last week charged with murder and attempted murder.

Farage took to X in the hours after the attack and questioned whether the attacker was known to the police.

“Some reports suggest the attacker was known to the security services,” Farage said at the time.

Speaking to LBC’s Tom Swarbrick, Mr Farage refused to apologise for sharing this suggestion, which some claim has fueled the last week’s violent riots.

“I condemn all acts of political violence,” he said, calling for those taking part in the riots to stop.

“At no point in the last 30 years have I ever encouraged political violence.”

“I have nothing to do with any form of street violence.:

Mr Farage refused to accept his post may have fueled the disorder.

“The reason the Southport riots were as bad as they were was we weren’t told the truth,” he added.

“There were some stories online from prominent folks with a big following, Andrew Tate, suggesting that the man had crossed the channel on a boat in 2016.

“I asked a very simple question, was this man known to the security services.”

These reports were from a fake news website, Andrew Tate and Russian state media.

“I could have said some reports suggest he was an active muslim, I did none of those things.”

My response to the attack in Southport. pic.twitter.com/CCyjKpC7aQ — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 30, 2024

Bebe, 6, Elsie, 7, and Alice, 9, were stabbed at a dance class in Southport last Monday. Picture: Handout

The 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder following the knife attack which killed 3 children in Southport was named as Axel Rudakubana.

The teen, who turns 18 in just six days time, was born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff before moving to the village of Banks in Lancashire.

Rudakubana is also accused of the attempted murders of eight more children, along with dance teacher Leanne Lucas, 35, and businessman John Hayes.

Today is the seventh day of escalating disorder following the attack in Southport which has sparked riots.

Disorder has now lasted for a week, with unrest witnessed across England and in parts of Northern Ireland.

Courts could begin sitting through the night a minister has suggested, as thousands of specialist police officers stand ready to deal with the rioting.

Addressing the nation over the weekend, PM Keir Starmer vowed rioters would "regret" engaging in "far-right thuggery" and promised those involved in unrest would "face the full force of the law".

There have so far been more than 420 arrests.