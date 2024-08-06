'I pray he's wrong': Nigel Farage tells LBC following Elon Musk's claim 'civil war is inevitable' in Britain

Nigel Farage has waded into the war of words between Elon Musk and Keir Starmer after the tech billionaire suggested that "civil war is inevitable" following the riots.

The row erupted after the owner of X, formerly Twitter, posted the remarks on the platform in response to a video showing people aiming fireworks at police.

The prime minister's spokesperson replied saying there was "no justification" for Musk's comments, adding there was more that social media companies "can and should be doing".

Today, Musk poured more fuel on the row by sharing a video of a man getting arrested for making "offensive" Facebook comments, Musk wrote: "Arrested for making comments on Facebook! Is this Britain or the Soviet Union?"

He even shared a Family Guy meme and joked that Britain might bring back the death penalty for social media posts that offend politicians.

When asked by LBC's Tom Swarbrick, if he agrees with Musk's civil war comments, he said: "I pray that he is wrong."

When pushed further, he said: "I pray that he's wrong. How much stronger can i put it to you? I pray that he's wrong."