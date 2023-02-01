Live

Walkout Wednesday live: Britain struck by biggest strike in a decade as 500,000 workers take action

Hundreds of thousands of workers are walking out. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hundreds of thousands of workers are walking out today as nationwide strikes threaten to bring Britain to a near-standstill.

Teachers, university staff, train drivers and civil servants are part of the mass action involving 500,000 workers - the biggest strike in a decade, according to the Trade Union Congress.

The Government expects "significant disruption", with some 23,000 schools expected to be affected. The National Education Union reckons some 85% of schools will either be shut or completely closed.

About 100,000 civil servants will walk out, including staff from the Department for Work and Pensions and the DVLA.

Workers across seven unions are angry about pay and conditions, with past offers rejected for being below inflation - while the Government says union demands are unaffordable.

Follow all the latest in our live blog below as Britain grapples with the mass walk-out.