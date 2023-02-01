Britain grinds to a halt on 'Walkout Wednesday' as teachers among 500,000 workers to stage biggest strike in a decade

1 February 2023, 00:02 | Updated: 1 February 2023, 00:31

Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are due to strike today
Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are due to strike today. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Britain will grind to a halt today as it braces for nationwide strike action by workers from a number of industries, including teachers, university workers, train drivers and civil servants.

The government has warned the nationwide industrial action will cause "significant disruption" to people's lives, with around 500,000 workers due to take part.

This would make it the biggest strike in a decade, according to the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

Among those striking are members of the National Education Union, lecturers and librarians from the University College Union (UCU), and bus and train drivers from Abellio and Aslef unions.

In total, members from seven unions will go on strike.

The military is being drafted in to cover public sector workers during tomorrow's strike
The military is being drafted in to cover public sector workers during tomorrow's strike. Picture: Getty

Around 100,000 civil servants from 124 government departments are also set to strike in a row over pay and conditions.

This includes workers at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA).

Some 600 military staff will be drafted as cover for striking public sector workers, as Downing street called the nationwide walkout "deeply concerning".

A spokesperson said: "I think the ongoing strike action is deeply concerning and will worry the public.

"We are putting in place significant mitigations which have previously helped reduce some of the impact from the strikes. But first and foremost, [we] would encourage unions to reconsider and continue discussions with the government."

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan. Picture: Getty

The mass walkout comes after teachers' unions said Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had "squandered an opportunity" to avoid the strike action.

Around 23,000 schools are set to be affected by the strikes, which is the first of seven planned walkouts across England and Wales.

The Department for Education (DfE) has offered a 5% pay rise to most teachers, but the NEU is demanding a pay rise above inflation, which stands at 10.5%.

Some parents will be forced to take leave from work due to the strikes, while the NEU estimates that around 85% of schools in England and Wales will be fully or partially closed today.

Teachers have already gone on strike in Scotland
Teachers have already gone on strike in Scotland. Picture: Getty

The national walkout comes as MPs backed plans that will aim to enforce minimum service levels for some public sectors during strikes.

Under the bill, which was passed by MPs with 315 votes, some employees would be required to work during industrial action and could face the sack if they refuse.

It will face more scrutiny in the House of Lords before it officially becomes law.

Ambulance workers will go on strike on February 10
Ambulance workers will go on strike on February 10. Picture: Getty

Earlier today, Unison union announced that thousands of ambulance workers across five services in England will strike on February 10.

Unison announced the latest walkout in the long-running dispute over pay and staffing.

Ambulance workers in London, Yorkshire, the South West, North East and North West will take part in the strikes.

It means strikes will now be happening across the NHS every day next week apart from Wednesday.

Downing Street said the strikes were "deeply concerning".Unison said that unless the government has a "major rethink" over NHS pay, it will announce strike dates running into March.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

It will be the second strike called by Border Force staff in recent months

Border Force officers to go on strike for four days during February half-term

Russell Causley has never revealed where he hid his wife's body

Wife killer Russell Causley who refused to reveal where he hid her body will be set free as govt won't appeal release

An icy mix covers Highway 114 in Roanoke, Texas

Winter freeze cancels 1,500 flights and leads to death in Texas

Shocking footage shows the moment a woman was nearly crushed by a massive boulder as it smashed through her house.

Woman narrowly avoids being flattened as colossal boulder crashes through home in shocking footage

Broadlands, Netherfield in Milton Keynes

Four-year-old girl dies after dog attack in back garden of home in Milton Keynes

The Met is expected to hire 4,000 officers by March

Met Police asks 'hundreds of retired officers with misconduct records to return to force' in bid to boost numbers

Jumbo Jet

Big farewell to the jumbo jet as final 747 takes to the skies

Baldwin has said he will stay on as Rust's main actor despite the charges

Alec Baldwin was 'on phone' during Rust gun training, prosecutors say as he's charged with involuntary manslaughter

An ex-police officer has admitted grooming, abducting and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl while he was still a serving officer.

Ex-cop admits grooming, abducting and sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

The terrifying moment took place on the young boy's family holiday

Terrifying moment young boy is savaged by a shark as he climbs onto boat while on family fishing trip

Protesters walk through flares smoke at the end of the demonstration against plans to push back France’s retirement age in Paris

1.27 million people joined protests over French pension reforms, say officials

Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all due to strike tomorrow

Military will be drafted in as cover during strikes as 500,000 workers prepare for largest walkout in a decade

Sajid Javid on LBC

'The NHS will not survive in its current form': Sajid Javid doubles down on charging for GP and A&E services

The UK will not send fighter jets to Ukraine to assist it in its fight against Russia, as it would be "impractical" to do so, No 10 has said.

Rishi Sunak rules out giving Ukraine British fighter jets as it's 'not practical'

Beached wale

Stranded humpback whale dies on Long Island beach

Will Smith returns

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence team up again for Bad Boys sequel

Latest News

See more Latest News

Andrew Marr on Tuesday

Andrew Marr: 'Could the IMF's bleak report on state of UK economy spell the return of Liz Truss?'
The Metropolitan police have released new images of a missing couple and their baby after the force offered a £10,000 reward for information that leads to them being found.

Constance Marten: New pictures of missing couple and baby as Met offer £10k reward for information
Police shooting Mr Lowe

Shocking moment police shoot dead double amputee as he tries to escape on his stumps

A black rhino

Twice as many rhinos killed as poaching increases in Namibia

Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter Jellica

Man admits killing mother and daughter, 2, and burying their bodies under his floorboards - but denies raping a child
Dominique Caine appeared at Cheltenham Magistrates Court following the speeding offence.

Sir Michael Caine's daughter handed six month driving ban - despite claiming she needs to care for the actor
"Warped and angry" killer Lee Peacock has been found guilty of murdering his partner and an associate weeks after being freed from prison.

'Warped and angry' Serial burglar Lee Peacock guilty of murdering girlfriend and associate

Belgium Knife Incident

Prosecutors rule out terrorism as motive for Brussels knife attack

Rachel Kitcat found the property on Rightmove

Househunter's shock at studio flat where bed is in a cupboard inches from the oven - yours for just £1,387 per month
Pope Francis arrives in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo

Pope’s trip to Africa spotlights conflict and church’s future

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick 31/01/23

LBC's 'poshest' listener responds to net-zero report urging all homes must be EPC Band C

James O'Brien 31/01/23

LBC caller tells James O'Brien that 'racial identity plays a massive part' in self-promotion in the workplace
‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit

‘I’m angry with myself’: James O’Brien caller blames himself and Boris Johnson for voting for Brexit
‘Honestly!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money

‘Is this a joke?!’: Nick Ferrari taken aback by caller who believes GPs should shut down to save money
The former minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC

Ex-Armed Forces Minister tells LBC spending on defence needs to come before spending on benefits
James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving

James O’Brien sympathises with nurse afraid patients may die on her watch as health workers consider leaving
James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit