'I'll do what is necessary': David Davis hints he's submitted no confidence letter in PM

29 May 2022, 10:58 | Updated: 29 May 2022, 11:45

By Daisy Stephens

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has told LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday he 'will do what is necessary' to ensure Boris Johnson is removed from office, hinting he has submitted a letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

When Tom asked if he had put in a letter, Mr Davis said: "I never answer that.

"Everybody knows full well, because I said really rather more clearly than anyone else, that I want him to go.

"And I want him to resign, actually, preferable to a confidence vote.

Read more: David Davis warns of 'agony' as he threatens no confidence letter if PM doesn't quit

Read more: 'In the name of God, Go': Former Brexit Secretary David Davis calls for PM to quit

"But you can be sure I will do what is absolutely necessary to get the outcome which serves both the country and my party."

Tom said: "So that's a yes?"

Mr Davis said: "You'll have to infer your own conclusion."

A total of 54 letters are needed in order to trigger a vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister.

It is thought that around 20 letters have been received so far - but it could be more as some may have submitted letters but not gone public about it.

Mr Davis also discussed reports that Sue Gray's report into lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street might have been 'watered down' by senior officials prior to its publication.

When asked if he had confidence in the report, the former Brexit secretary said: "Yes, I think so.

"I'm completely unsurprised by the attempt to ameliorate it, that is Whitehall and Cabinet for you, particularly these days.

"So that's unsurprising."

Read more: Meghan Markle 'has reached out to father' days after he suffered stroke and lost speech

Read more: Legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner Lester Piggott dies aged 86

But he added: "[Sue Gray] knew she was making decisions in front of the whole world.

"That tends to focus your mind.

"And she has done the work, she may have missed the odd party, she may have missed the odd meeting, but the substantive issue is the atmosphere in Number 10, the leadership or lack of leadership that was given, those issues she's pinned down.

"As I say, there may be errors in detail and it could be she could have doubled the number of people she named.

"Materially by next week people will have forgotten those details but they'll remember the general atmosphere and that's the really important thing."

Updates to follow

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

'The City of London is a major drain on productive economic activity in Britain'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 29/05 | Watch again

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

Kwasi Kwarteng said people look at British buildings and “make a judgement” on “our standing in the world”

'We project world standing': Minister defends Govt plans to buy '£20m New York partyhouse'

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 15/5 | Watch again

Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

Jeremy Corbyn: Keir Starmer Beergate investigation 'very serious'

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

American politician tied in knots over 'biblical' defence of abortion bans

Iain Dale on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Iain Dale On Sunday Election Special 1/05 | Watch again

Angela Rayner lashed out at the "lies" being briefed about her

Rayner hits out at Tory MPs' 'desperate, perverted smears' after Basic Instinct claims

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 24/4 | Watch again

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

The Session with Tom Swarbrick - a new podcast from LBC

'No civilians were killed by Russian missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview with Tom Swarbrick

'No civilians were killed by our missiles': Watch Russian news host's outrageous interview

More Tom Swarbrick

See more More Tom Swarbrick

The Care Minister was speaking to Tom Swarbrick

Government plans to 'give back far more personal freedoms' from July 19
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 04/07 | Watch in Full

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab

Virologist brands it a 'mystery' EMA 'does not recognise' AZ jab
Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys
Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation

Student demands 'more focus' on schoolkids forced into Covid isolation
Tom Swarbrick gives his LBC View. Picture: LBC

LBC Views: Life chances of the next generation could be irreparably damaged
Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP

Hancock scandal not 'number one issue worrying people,' claims Labour MP
Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims

Hancock affair may be 'a Westminster bubble story' Tory pollster claims
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 27/06 | Watch in Full

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Queen may miss the Epsom Derby in an effort to pace herself during her Jubilee celebrations

Queen 'to miss Epsom Derby to pace herself' on Jubilee weekend
Boris Johnson is expected to make a number of changes as part of the UK's departure from the EU

Return of pounds and ounces and crown symbols on pint glasses as PM 'tears up EU rules'
Lester Piggott has died aged 86

Legendary jockey and nine-time Derby winner Lester Piggott dies aged 86
Meghan Markle is thought to have reached out to her estranged father

Meghan Markle 'has reached out to father' days after he suffered stroke and lost speech
Liverpool FC has demanded an investigation after riot police used tear gas against fans at the Champions League final in Paris

174 injured and 68 arrested after 'horrific' police tear-gassing of Liverpool fans
Labour are calling for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to change the ministerial code

Labour call for a vote on Boris Johnson's decision to 'water down' ministerial code
Liverpool end this season with just the Carabao Cup and FA Cup after losing 0-1 to Real Madrid

Liverpool heartbreak as team loose Champions League after police pepper spray fans
Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo has paid tribute to the acting legend

'Real love of dreams': Ray Liotta's fiancée breaks her silence on his shock death
The Duke of Cambridge, Colonel of the Irish Guards, carries out the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade

Prince William oversees final preparations for Trooping the Colour ahead of Jubilee
I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

I'd shoot Putin with my Kalashnikov if given the chance, Ukrainian MP tells LBC

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

5 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

5 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

5 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile