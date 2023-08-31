Breaking News

School classrooms in England forced to close if they were made with certain type of concrete prone to collapsing

More than 150 schools have been contacted by the government (stock images). Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

School buildings in England are being forced to close if they were made with concrete prone to collapsing.

More than 150 schools are confirmed to have been contacted so far ahead of the new academic year.

In most instances, it is just a classroom or outbuilding impacted but each school has been assigned a caseworker to put mitigations in place.

They will include options such as propping up ceilings in buildings made with the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

Children in the 156 affected schools are expected to be relocated to different teaching spaces until the fresh safety measures are in place.

It is possible home-schooling may need to be considered but few will be impacted to such an extent.

The guidance does not cover independent schools, out of school settings, maintained nurseries or independent training providers.

It comes after a June report found that risk of injury or death from a school building collapse was "very likely and critical".

However, the Department for Education (DfE) has not given a timeline for replacing the RAAC.

Niamh Sweeney: 'It is an absolute disgrace' as schools closed over safety fears

A DfE spokesperson said on Wednesday: “We have been engaging with schools and responsible bodies about the potential risks of RAAC since 2018 and subsequently published guidance on identifying and managing it.”

Lib Dem Education Spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said: "This shocking admission is a concrete result of years of Conservative neglect of our school buildings.

"Parents, teachers and pupils will be horrified that children have been taught in unsafe buildings and cannot return to school next week. Instead pupils face more misery learning in temporary classrooms or being bussed miles to local schools.

"Pupil safety is paramount but for this to come out just days before term starts is totally unacceptable.

"Liberal Democrats would invest in our schools urgently to remove RAAC where it is a risk to life and clear the backlog of school repairs."

Unison head of education Mike Short said: “This situation is nothing short of a scandal.

“The DfE and government have squandered valuable months hiding this crisis when they should have been fixing dangerous school buildings.

“The schools minister even broke his own promise to publish information about at-risk properties before parliament’s summer recess.

“Parents, pupils and staff will be relieved the issue is finally being taken seriously. But to wait until the eleventh hour as schools are preparing for a new academic year will create turmoil for thousands of families. And this could just be the tip of the iceberg.”

Meanwhile, hospitals with RAAC will not be vacated, with them instead continuing to monitor and mitigate as they have been doing.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The NHS has a mitigation plan in place for hospital buildings with confirmed RAAC, backed with significant additional funding of £698 million from 2021 to 2025, for trusts to put in place necessary remediation and failsafe measures.

"We remain committed to eradicating RAAC from the NHS estate entirely by 2035.

"Additionally, we have announced that the seven most affected NHS hospitals will be replaced by 2030 through our New Hospital Programme.

"The technical advice received from the NHS is that the current approach to monitoring and mitigation remains appropriate."