'Harry and Meghan have the better fairytale': James O'Brien on bitterness towards the Sussexes

By Madeleine Wilson

James O'Brien declares Harry and Meghan's fairytale "better" than William and Kate's, telling listeners he thinks that is the reason "tanks are lined up" to attack them.

James spoke to listeners after an emotional trailer of Harry and Megan's new documentary series was was released on Thursday.

The trailer caught raw moments of Meghan crying as well as showing black and white images of the couple from throughout their relationship.

The film then immediately cut away to a shot focusing on William and Kate at the 2019 Commonwealth Service in London, with the Sussexes sat behind them.

James started by listing old article headlines from various newspaper outlets.

'Stiff Upper Flip: Prince William blasts monarchy stiff upper lip tradition and backs Harry's admission of his mental anguish after death of mother Diana.'

"That was from the Sun in 2017, Fast forward to two years to 2019:

'Prince Harry and Megan ditched Britain's stiff upper lip. Is this a good thing? Some parents and kids are torn.'

Continuing to list off article headlines, James noted the "best example" being a newspaper with the headline: 'How Kate scented the Abbey', which read: "It was reported that the new Duchess of Cambridge requested her favourite scented candles and toiletries from luxury fragrance brand, Jo Malone to be delivered to scent the Abbey."

James then contrasted that story with another: "Same story different person."

He then began to read the other headline, which was 'Kicking up a stink: Dictatorial bride wants air fresheners for musty 15th Century St George's Chapel but the Palace said no.'

James concluded by telling listeners that the documentary is "ridiculous", but he understands why it has to happen.

He said: "The whole of the royal family is built on a fairy tale, but Kate and William's fairy tale is nowhere near as good as Harry and Megan's and [so] the tanks are parked on the lawn immediately and Harry and Megan have to be attacked - because they walked away and wrote their own rule book."