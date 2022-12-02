‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

2 December 2022, 10:19

A fuming Nick Ferrari caller said Ngozi Fulani “needs to read the dictionary” to learn the true meaning of violation, after describing her encounter with Lady Susan Hussey as one.

An angry caller spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC and said Ngozi Fulani is “gaslighting” people by describing her encounter with Lady Susan Hussey as a violation.

Kevin in Oxford started by saying the meeting between the black charity boss and Lady Susan “should take place”, but said there should be “a counselor present because they both need educating”.

“The charity worker was being smart and the questioner was pressing the issue”, he said.

READ MORE: Lady Susan Hussey offers to meet campaigner to apologise for asking her: 'What part of Africa are you from?'

Kevin explained that “for that charity worker to say she was ‘violated’” she should go to “countries in the world where people are violated and abused”.

“If she calls that a violation she needs to read the dictionary!” he exclaimed. “It’s gaslighting and it's malarkey Nick!”

Ngozi Fulani, the black charity CEO of Sistah Space, revealed this week that a member of the Royal Household, Lady Susan Hussey, moved her dreadlocks to see her name badge and repeatedly asked her where she was “really” from.

READ MORE: Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

Nick agreed that “violated” was perhaps too strong a word for what had happened.

He said: “I think in hindsight not least if you witness what’s going on in The Ukraine, to talk about violation where it is reported as far as the President’s wife is concerned, where Russian troops rape children and women, that is violation.”

“There probably was a better word”, he said.

“The charity worker was being smart; she didn't want to answer the question - nothing wrong with delving into conversation on your roots”, Kevin continued.

Social Commentator Nels Abbey felt the decision as to whether Ms Fulani and Lady Susan Hussey should meet was “a bit more complex than yes or no”.

The Palace released a statement saying they have “reached out” to invite her to do so, but as of yesterday, Ms Fulani said she had still not received any communication from them.

Mr Abbey added that this was a “traumatic experience” because “it wasn’t just a set of actual words - it was the actions also, such as moving her dreadlocks away so she could see her name badge”.

He branded it a “sacredly offensive thing to do”, saying it “paints a very very serious picture of very very serious racism”.
However he also said that it was normal in “those sorts of circles” for people to use discussion about heritage and family history as a way of “developing comradery and conversation”.

