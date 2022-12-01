Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

By Grace Parsons

Shelagh Fogarty has drawn a "noteworthy" link between behaviour of Lady Susan Hussey towards Ngozi Fulani and the Grenfell Tower.

Lady Susan, who was a member of the Buckingham Palace household, has resigned and apologised over "unacceptable and regrettable comments" made towards charity boss Ngozi Fulani at an event held by the Queen Consort.

Lady Susan repeatedly asked where Ms Fulani came from, leaving her feeling insulted as she explained she is British.

Following the behaviour of Lady Susan Hussey towards Ms Fulani at the Buckingham Palace charity event, Shelagh Fogarty has drawn a "noteworthy" link between it and the Grenfell Tower.

Shelagh observed: "I think it's pretty clear that we have the granddaughter of Lord Grenfell speaking to a black woman the way she did two days ago and we have the dreadful tragedy of Grenfell Tower...but I think it's an important fact and a terrible irony to think about it.

We know the role that race played and the role that the racial pecking order in this country played in that dreadful tragedy so I think it's noteworthy that there is a connection."

READ MORE: Charity boss tells LBC of 'race interrogation' ordeal by Prince William's godmother at Buckingham Palace reception

Shelagh pointed out we have to be "realistic about the history that such people are steeped in".

Lady Susan's maternal grandfather Field Marshall Francis Grenfell fought several colonial wars in Africa for the Crown. One of his last military jobs was Commander of Ireland before 1922, prior to the existence of the Republic of Ireland.

"You can imagine the childhood, the stories, and the life that Lady Susan grew up with and that's not to denigrate her it's just to be realistic about who she is," Shelagh noted.

READ MORE: James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism