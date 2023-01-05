Harry recalls how he lost virginity in field near busy pub to older woman 'who treated me like a young stallion'

Harry has recounted how he lost his virginity in 2001. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has revealed he lost his virginity to an older woman in a field near a busy pub and feared the secret had got out when a bodyguard spoke to him later.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Writing in his upcoming memoir Spare in stark detail, Harry compared his treatment at the hands of the unnamed woman as that of a "young stallion".

He recounted how he was visited by a security guard named as Marko while he was studying at Eton College in 2001.

He took the royal to lunch as he told the young prince he had been sent to "find out the truth".

"I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," the duke wrote.

"I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.

"No doubt someone had seen us."

However, it turned out that Marko had been sent to speak to him after King Charles's team was approached by a newspaper that said it had evidence of him taking drugs, which Harry said was a lie.

It is one of the less damaging claims for the royals – with several details from the book leaking ahead of its publication.

The autobiography sees the Duke of Sussex claim William shoved him into a dog bowl and broke his necklace, an admission that he took cocaine as a teenager to rebel against the "pre-established order" and a revelation that he begged Charles not to marry Camilla – apparently alongside his brother.

He said of the alleged encounter with William, at Nottingham Cottage in 2019: "It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me."

The royals were approached for a response.

Harry has also spoken to ITV, and in an extract released ahead of the broadcast, he said: "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

He took aim at "leaking and the planting" and said he wanted a "family, not an institution".