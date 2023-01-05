Harry recalls how he lost virginity in field near busy pub to older woman 'who treated me like a young stallion'

5 January 2023, 19:40

Harry has recounted how he lost his virginity in 2001
Harry has recounted how he lost his virginity in 2001. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has revealed he lost his virginity to an older woman in a field near a busy pub and feared the secret had got out when a bodyguard spoke to him later.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Writing in his upcoming memoir Spare in stark detail, Harry compared his treatment at the hands of the unnamed woman as that of a "young stallion".

He recounted how he was visited by a security guard named as Marko while he was studying at Eton College in 2001.

He took the royal to lunch as he told the young prince he had been sent to "find out the truth".

"I suspected he was referring to my recent loss of virginity, a humiliating episode with an older woman who liked macho horses and who treated me like a young stallion," the duke wrote.

"I mounted her quickly, after which she spanked my ass and sent me away. One of my many mistakes was letting it happen in a field, just behind a very busy pub.

"No doubt someone had seen us."

Read more: Harry and William 'begged' Charles not to marry Camilla fearing she would become their 'wicked stepmother'

However, it turned out that Marko had been sent to speak to him after King Charles's team was approached by a newspaper that said it had evidence of him taking drugs, which Harry said was a lie.

It is one of the less damaging claims for the royals – with several details from the book leaking ahead of its publication.

The autobiography sees the Duke of Sussex claim William shoved him into a dog bowl and broke his necklace, an admission that he took cocaine as a teenager to rebel against the "pre-established order" and a revelation that he begged Charles not to marry Camilla – apparently alongside his brother.

Read more: Prince Harry admits taking cocaine as a teenager 'to feel different'

He said of the alleged encounter with William, at Nottingham Cottage in 2019: "It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me."

The royals were approached for a response.

Harry has also spoken to ITV, and in an extract released ahead of the broadcast, he said: "I would like to get my father back, I would like to have my brother back."

He took aim at "leaking and the planting" and said he wanted a "family, not an institution".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The coach 'depicts enslaved people', the committee has said.

Speaker's State Coach used for Charles and Diana's wedding tagged in 'woke' Parliamentary review for links to slave trade
The US Capitol in Washington

Stalemate continues as McCarthy fails again to win House speakership

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia’s Putin orders 36-hour weekend ceasefire in Ukraine

Bryan Kohberger, left, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022

Idaho murder suspect’s DNA ‘found at crime scene’

This October 17 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio Guzman Lopez at the moment of his detention, in Culiacan, Mexico

Mexico arrests son of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit

Breaking
The nursery has been shut

Six women arrested after 'suspicious' death of one-year-old boy at nursery

Police were called to reports of a sink hole on Kingston Road

Huge sinkhole opens up in south-west London as road closures expected 'for days'

Mr Budanov hopes Putin will die soon

'I am sure Putin has cancer and will die soon', Ukraine spy chief says

An Irish UN peacekeeper stands next to the coffin draped by the United Nations flag of his comrade Private Sean Rooney who was killed during a confrontation with residents near the southern town of Al

Lebanon charges seven suspects over killing of Irish peacekeeping soldier

Charles joked about who Harry's dad was, he has claimed.

Charles joked 'Who is your real father?' amid rumour Harry was Diana and her ex-lover James Hewitt's child, book claims

An empty vehicle is surrounded by floodwaters on a road in Oakland, California

‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds and rain to California

Harry admitted taking cocaine in tell-all memoir Spare

Prince Harry admits taking cocaine as a teenager 'to feel different'

Orthodox Christian Christmas is celebrated on January 7

Vladimir Putin orders 36-hour Christmas truce as Ukraine says Russian forces must leave first

Tarek Namouz, 43, sent thousands of pounds in Covid funds to Islamic State fighters

Rapist barber jailed for 12 years after sending thousands of pounds from COVID grants to ISIS

Grant Shapps said that the Government would introduce the bill "quickly"

Government introduces anti-strike legislation to 'ensure basic level of service' during walkouts

The nursery has since been closed by Ofsted

Six women arrested after death of boy, 1, at West Midlands nursery

Latest News

See more Latest News

Babis Anagnostopoulos suffocated Caroline Crouch in front of their baby

Greek pilot strangled British wife to cover up drug smuggling, says her father

Kevin McCarthy talks to colleagues during a sixth round of voting in the House chamber

Kevin McCarthy pressured to ‘figure out’ speaker race

Local residents carry the body of a 20-year-old man killed in Russian shelling in Kherson, Ukraine, on Thursday January 5 2023

Kyiv rebuffs Russia church head’s call for truce in Ukraine

Prince Harry said Camilla seemed 'bored' the first time they met

Harry and William 'begged' Charles not to marry Camilla fearing she would become their 'wicked stepmother'
Scott Dunster, 38, tracked down the fraudster.

Vigilante dad forced to take law into his own hands as he chases down fraudster to make citizen's arrest
The leak comes ahead of Spare's release next week

Harry brands William his 'arch nemesis' and says he has always been in competition with 'beloved brother'
Singer Theophilus London

Rapper Theophilus London ‘safe and well’ after ‘vanishing for months’

AMX-10 RC tanks

Ukraine to get French combat vehicles in ‘first’ such move

The mugshot of Shaun Aver wearing a Greggs jumper went viral online as police attempted to track him down

Stitched up: viral mugshot of sex offender wearing Greggs bakery jumper leads to criminal's arrest
The Admiral Gorshkov

Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles that 'can beat any defence system' set to pass through English Channel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick

'It's not acceptable': Tom Swarbrick gives his take on rail workers strikes

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

The Conservatives are 'manipulating people' with their 'evil genius' says LBC caller

Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr says Keir Starmer is doubling down on 'Gordon Brown' approach in attempt to 'change' politics
'At what point does political negligence become criminal?': Carol Vorderman criticises Rishi Suank

Carol Vorderman slams Rishi Suank after 'maths until 18' plan

James O'Briens 5 HUGE pledges

In the spirit of Rishi Sunak, James O'Brien pitches five HUGE pledges of his own

James O'Brien

'Sunak's like a supply teacher desperately trying to be cool or Will from The Inbetweeners', says James O'Brien
Rachel Reeves wealth tax

Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves reveals she doesn't 'have any plans to introduce wealth taxes'
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Can we just bring back cottage hospitals!': Nick Ferrari calls for retro solution to NHS bed blocking
Tom Swarbs

'Increasing workers wages would cause the greatest unkindness to everyone', says Defence Minister
Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

Caller ‘involved’ in scams received ‘karma’ when his father was defrauded

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit