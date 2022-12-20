Soldiers driving ambulances 'can't run red lights because it would break the law' during strikes, minister claims

20 December 2022, 08:36 | Updated: 20 December 2022, 15:43

Will Quince said troops won't drive through red lights
Will Quince said troops won't drive through red lights. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Armed forces personnel will not drive ambulances through red lights during strike action because it "wouldn't be right to ask them to do so".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Health minister Will Quince defended the role of the 750 military servicemen and women who will help ambulance trusts where staff are striking.

Action is due to take place on Wednesday, with trusts negotiating locally about how much service will be provided.

It's led to fears of long wait times for patients suffering problems like heart attacks, while one ambulance chief said the best case scenario was everybody staying at home and not getting ill in a stark warning.

It has been confirmed that while some troops been trained to drive ambulances, they will not be gunning them through junctions at red lights. Their role will instead be focused on non-emergency support.

Mr Quince said that would be breaking the law and pointed to how much training is needed to safely drive ambulances in that way, after criticism as to how much use the hamstrung soldiers would be in an emergency situation.

"They're not going to be going through red lights, they're not going to be putting their blue lights on," he told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"Because we can't have them break the law, and it wouldn't be right to ask them to do so."

Read more: 'Take yourselves to hospital in strikes', Brits warned, as health secretary launches last-ditch bid to avoid walkouts

Nick fired back asking why they would be asked to "drive tanks to the Ukraine border" but not race to hospital through red lights if a patient is in the back dying of a heart attack.

"The expectation is the emergency and critical incidents will still be covered by paramedics and ambulance staff as part of minimum service guarantees.

"The armed forces are there in a support capacity to drive ambulances, they're stepping in… some responses to blue lights, ambulances, police are irrational at best.

"It does take considerable training, what we can't do is either put our armed forces personnel, those in the ambulance or indeed the wider public, at risk.

"I hear your point… I wouldn't want to put them in that position. They're there in a support role."

Health secretary Steve Barclay was due to meet speak to unions on Tuesday, ahead of the planned action by workers including paramedics, control room staff and technicians. Strikes have been called by GMB, Unite and Unison.

GMB said representatives only got 30 minutes with Mr Barclay and no breakthrough was reached.

NHS bosses said patients suffering from heart attacks, strokes or broken bones might need to take themselves to hospital.

Read more: 'My absolute world': Girlfriend's tribute to security guard, 23, the second victim of Brixton Academy crush

Hospital and ambulance services across the East Midlands, the North East, the North West and Wales have declared critical incidents.

"The best we can hope for is that everyone stays indoors, no one falls over, no one gets ill and no one has a car crash," said an NHS ambulance boss.

The strikes will follow the nurses' strike held on Tuesday as the NHS enters the vital December period in a state of crisis.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sir Lindsay Hoyle asks 'who's got the power?' as he dismisses Labour's calls for a second elected house

Commons doesn't 'need the competition' of a second elected chamber says Sir Lindsay Hoyle amid plans tabled by Labour

Mars Lander

Nasa’s Mars lander InSight falls silent after four years

Morocco Soccer WCup Homecoming

Jubilant Morocco welcomes home history-making World Cup team

The Taliban has announced it is closing universities to women

Taliban announces ban on women attending universities in Afghanistan

Jordan Iraq Conference

Middle East and Europe leaders meet to focus on security in Iraq

California Earthquake

Strong earthquake shakes parts of Northern California

Britain Boris Becker

Boris Becker returns to limelight after months in prison

Cyprus Britain Murder Trail

No plea deal for Briton on trial for killing wife in Cyprus

Eleven men who died in the Shoreham Airshow disaster were unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Shoreham Airshow disaster saw 11 men 'unlawfully killed' following a 'series of gross errors' coroner rules

Nigeria Germany Benin Bronzes

Germany returns Nigerian bronzes as it addresses its ‘dark colonial past’

The woman died after being attacked by a dog in her home

Pensioner, 83, killed by dog in her own home as cops arrest four men

NHS will spend £100,000 on inclusive language scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

NHS to spend £100,000 on scheme encouraging staff to refer to breastfeeding as 'chest-feeding'

The incident against the Everton fan by Whiteside took place during a match at Goodison Park.

'Very drunk' Man City fan and mother-of-six spared jail after sexually assaulting male Everton supporter

Pakistan Taliban Takeover

Pakistan raid kills all Taliban hostage-takers, officials say

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky visits combat zone as Vladimir Putin rallies forces

Liz Hurley has vented her frustration after she was stranded at an airport in Antigua after her flight was delayed.

Furious Liz Hurley 'stranded with no food and water' after British Airways flight delayed by technical issue

Latest News

See more Latest News

Les and Suzanne Winnister

High-flying executive gets £200,000 payout from wife's will despite beating her to death

Jeremy Clarkson's column about Meghan Markle has been heavily criticised

Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle column becomes most complained about article ever

Train drivers are walking out again next month

Commuters face travel hell in New Year as most of England's train drivers vote to strike

Messi was nearly hit by an overhead line while celebrating Argentina's World Cup win

Watch: Messi narrowly avoids being knocked off World Cup celebration bus as he ducks overhead line at last moment
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky visits frontline city of Bakhmut

Argentina World Cup

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Furchner was convicted of a her role in working at the concentration camp

Ex-concentration camp secretary, 97, convicted of aiding more than 10,000 murders in Second World War
Germany Nazi Trial

German court convicts 97-year-old former Nazi camp secretary

Tory MP Bob Stewart has admitted making "a mistake" after he was caught on video telling a campaigner to "go back to Bahrain".

Tory MP Bob Stewart admits making 'mistake' after telling human rights campaigner to 'go back to Bahrain'
RCN boss Pat Cullen

Nurses 'dreading Christmas' with many 'worried about paying rent' warns union boss Pat Cullen

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The government needs to act now to save the NHS or risk being kicked out in the next election
The 'granny-drop'

'It's known as the granny drop': Paediatrician says care homes book patients into hospitals and 'refuse' to pick them up
Rishi Sunak branded 'patronising'

Caller brands Rishi Sunak 'patronising' after claims that nurses' pay rise is unaffordable

mcain

Nick Ferrari astonished that 'someone who makes oven chips is deciding nurses' pay'

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions

‘These people are deluded!’: James O’Brien bashes PM's 'Thatcherite tribute act' and opposition to unions
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Britain 'likely' to strike deals with more countries after Rwanda migrant plan ruled lawful
‘I’m done with you’ says Shelagh Fogarty after man says Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t violent’

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with feisty caller who believes Jeremy Clarkson's column 'wasn't violent'
Shelagh Fogarty

'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

Christine Flack

Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle
James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit