James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on

8 July 2022, 11:38

By Seán Hickey

Following the Prime Minister's resignation as leader of the Conservative party, James O'Brien offered an olive branch to his most devoted supporters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative party on Thursday, whilst pledging to remain as Prime Minister until the party appoints a new leader.

The opposition however, along with some of the PM's own backbenchers, have called for Tory party to accelerate their leadership contest and have a new Prime Minister in place before the Summer Recess.

Read more: James O'Brien's instant reaction to Boris Johnson's resignation speech

James O'Brien was reflecting on the coverage of Boris Johnson's resignation in some right-wing publications this morning, which he saw as slightly over the top.

He sent out a call to anyone who might share the melancholic sentiment pushed by these newspapers.

"If you are weeping into your cornflakes this morning", he began, pleading for supporters of the PM to phone in.

Read more: Labour Party wants 'direct action' to get Boris out of No10, says Angela Rayner

Read more: Tory MP: 'We'll support Johnson if Labour puts forward no confidence vote'

Read more: Robert Buckland tells LBC Johnson 'must go' - then accepts Cabinet position

"If you do feel like thirteen-year-old girls felt when One Direction broke up, then I would like to talk to you."

James assured listeners that his plea was genuine: "I feel really really sorry for you."

Read more: Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

"I'll put an arm around you, lend you a Kleenex -- tell you what. you can keep it."

He was fascinated by those from whom Boris Johnson still enjoys a cultish devotion, asking why "the spell" hasn't yet broken for them.

"I'm here for you, is what I'm saying."

