James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on

By Seán Hickey

Following the Prime Minister's resignation as leader of the Conservative party, James O'Brien offered an olive branch to his most devoted supporters.

Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative party on Thursday, whilst pledging to remain as Prime Minister until the party appoints a new leader.

The opposition however, along with some of the PM's own backbenchers, have called for Tory party to accelerate their leadership contest and have a new Prime Minister in place before the Summer Recess.

James O'Brien was reflecting on the coverage of Boris Johnson's resignation in some right-wing publications this morning, which he saw as slightly over the top.

He sent out a call to anyone who might share the melancholic sentiment pushed by these newspapers.

"If you are weeping into your cornflakes this morning", he began, pleading for supporters of the PM to phone in.

"If you do feel like thirteen-year-old girls felt when One Direction broke up, then I would like to talk to you."

James assured listeners that his plea was genuine: "I feel really really sorry for you."

"I'll put an arm around you, lend you a Kleenex -- tell you what. you can keep it."

He was fascinated by those from whom Boris Johnson still enjoys a cultish devotion, asking why "the spell" hasn't yet broken for them.

"I'm here for you, is what I'm saying."