Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

7 July 2022, 14:36

By Seán Hickey

'The whole Conservative party has been corrupted' by Boris Johnson's final days, but can redeem themselves by getting him out of office sooner, according to the Chair of the Committee on Standards.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boris Johnson has announced his resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party after a monumental week of rebellion from his own Cabinet.

Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid opened the floodgates with their resignations on Tuesday, leading to over half of Boris Johnson's Cabinet resigning before the PM eventually stepped down as Conservative leader.

"He hasn't resigned so far as I can see" Labour MP Chris Bryant stated, reminding Shelagh Fogarty that Mr Johnson is still PM even after resigning as Tory leader.

"He's always boasted how he doesn't abide by the rules, I wouldn't be surprised if he spends the next three months – if he's allowed three months, trying to stay in office."

The chair of the Committee on Standards called on his Conservative colleagues "to take much more decisive action", stating that "he can't be allowed to stay on until October, November as some Tory MPs have been saying".

"What do Labour do now?" Shelagh asked, to which Mr Bryant said he "would favour tabling a motion of no confidence."

"The whole of the conservative party has been corrupted by this" he added, reminding LBC listeners of some of the Conservative MPs who have contradicted their own positions on the government in the last few days.

"None of them have any integrity now, but the one thing they could do is they could hasten the leadership election, get it all done by the summer recess."

Mr Bryant concluded by telling Shelagh that "if it's going to be months, then [Conservative MPs] need to put a caretaker prime minister in now who has some moral authority."

