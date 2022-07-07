Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

By Seán Hickey

The former Health Secretary warns that the alternative to a Conservative government could be a Labour SNP coalition.

Matt Hancock spoke to Iain Dale from College Green on the day that Boris Johnson announced his resignation.

Pressure on the PM reached a boiling point this week after most of his Cabinet resigned off the back of news that he knew about groping allegations against the Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher.

"Is it right for Boris Johnson to stay on?" Iain asked Mr Hancock, to which he insisted it is "entirely normal for the Prime Minister to stay on in these circumstances" when there is a leadership election to come.

"It's very sad that it's come to this." The Tory MP admitted.

"Ultimately he lost the confidence of his Cabinet and what matters now is that we have a new leader – a new Prime Minister, who can unite North and South."

He told Iain that he hasn't yet decided on which candidate would gain his support, noting that "the Prime Minister has only resigned at lunchtime!"

The former Health Secretary reiterated the need for the next leader to be able to "deliver for all the United Kingdom" and ensure the Conservatives maintain support across the country in another election.

"The risks to the country of a Starmer-Sturgeon deal of whatever kind is incredibly grave and we need to make sure we can have that very broad appeal again."