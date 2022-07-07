Go now! Tories demand Boris Johnson leaves No10 immediately not wait until Autumn

Tories including Sir John Major have called for Boris to step down sooner than he has planned. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

Tories have demanded Boris Johnson leaves office, with former PM Sir John Major saying "the overall wellbeing of the country" is at stake if he remains in power until the autumn.

Former prime minister Sir John Major said it would be "unwise and may be unsustainable" for Boris Johnson to remain in office while a new Tory leader is elected.

In a letter to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady, Sir John said: "The proposal for the Prime Minister to remain in office - for up to three months - having lost the support of his Cabinet, his Government and his parliamentary party is unwise, and may be unsustainable.

The PM's wife Carrie at Downing Street today during his speech. Picture: Alamy

"In such a circumstance the Prime Minister maintains the power of patronage and, of even greater concern, the power to make decisions which will affect the lives of those within all four nations of the United Kingdom and further afield.

"Some will argue that his new Cabinet will restrain him. I merely note that his previous Cabinet did not - or could not - do so."

In a tweet following his speech Mr Johnson thanked the British public, for the "immense privilege" of being Prime Minister.

He added: "I want you to know that from now until my successor is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on."

A poll released this afternoon also found the public wants Boris Johnson out sooner rather than later.

Over half (56%) of people polled by YouGov said they wanted a caretaker PM to replace Mr Johnson until a successor can be named.

Under a third (32%) of Brits said Johnson should remain in position while a successor is elected, rising to over half (55%) of 2019 Conservative voters.

Tory MPs also voiced opposition to him remaining in Downing Street for any lengthy period.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng tweeted: “What a depressing state of affairs. So much needless damage caused. We now need a new leader as soon as practicable.”

George Freeman, who quit as science minister this morning, said that Mr Johnson had “finally done the decent thing”, and he should now “hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty, allow her to appoint a caretaker under whom ministers can serve, so the Conservative Party can choose a new leader properly”.

SNP MP Ian Blackford said Johnson "must go today" to salvage a Government "in crisis".

"We can't allow this man to sit in office one minute longer," he said.

But veteran Tory MP and former Brexit secretary David Davis said he is “not too bothered” about Mr Johnson possibly remaining as Prime Minister until later this year.

Sir John Major suggested Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab could be an acting prime minister until a new leader was elected.

Or he said Tory MPs could elect the new leader who would become prime minister, with party members then asked to endorse the decision.

A large crowd gathered at the gates of Downing Street to watch the PM's speech. Picture: Alamy

Sir John said: "Neither of these options is ideal, but the interests of the country must be given priority over all else and, with so many long-term and critical issues before us, an imaginative response even at the risk of some bruised feelings within the party - is most definitely in the national interest."

Former Prime Minister Theresa May spoke out after Mr Johnson's resignation, saying whoever succeeds him needs to "unite the country and unite the party" and be honest with the public about the challenges of the cost-of-living crisis.

Mrs May was asked if she would be prepared to act as a caretaker Prime Minister, but said: "I don't think there's going to be a caretaker Prime Minister in the sense of somebody else coming into that role."

The ex-Tory leader was making a speech in London as Boris Johnson announced his resignation in Downing Street.

After her lecture, she asked what she would want to see in a new Prime Minister and said: "I would want see somebody who wants to concentrate on healing division, who wants to unite the country and unite the party.

"This is so important going forward.

"I am concerned when I look at some other countries and the polarisation of politics in the United States, for example.

"I think that we need to ensure that we avoid going down that very polarised route of politics and society."

Mrs May said: "The key task of somebody coming in as Prime Minister is going to be dealing with the current situation with the cost-of-living crisis.

"There are some difficult messages for people there.

"I think it's important that somebody comes in who is willing to be honest with people about what the issues are and what the potential solutions are, and how we might get to there and the difficulties there will be on the way."

Mrs May was answering questions after delivering the James Brokenshire lecture on "public service and restoring faith in politics" at the Institute of Government (IfG).

She did not mention Mr Johnson directly in her speech but jokingly congratulated the IfG on the timing of the lecture, given its subject matter, stressing it was the text she would have delivered even without the events of the past few days.

She remembered the Conservative secretary of state Mr Brokenshire, who died last year, and said: "He exemplified decency, honesty and integrity - values that I believe are essential in public life if we are to have faith in our politics.

"As was remarked at his memorial service, James came into politics to serve and not to be served."

Mrs May said: "Our politics and parliament would be more likely to be trusted by the public if there were more politicians who clearly showed they shared James's values."

She said: "We ought to be placing at least as much, if not more emphasis on improving honesty and integrity in public life as we do in other areas of public policy.

"Those of us engaged in politics must grasp just how significantly the electorate feel their expectations are not being met."

Mr Johnson finally agreed to resign today after a massive Tory revolt less than three years after he became PM.

He is expected to stay on to allow the election of a new Tory leader by the time of the autumn party conference.

The timetable of the Tory leadership contest will be agreed between members of the 1922 Committee and will be announced next week.

Mr Johnson agreed to stand down following the resignations of five Cabinet ministers and more than 50 members of his Government in less than 48 hours.

Shortly before it was confirmed that he was going, newly-appointed chancellor Nadhim Zahawi wrote to the PM, telling him to “do the right thing and go now”.

Former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis, education secretary Michelle Donelan and Welsh secretary Simon Hart had all joined chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid in walking out of the Cabinet.

Mr Johnson blamed the ‘herd’ for his departure from Downing Street and regretted he would be leaving behind “the best job in the world.”