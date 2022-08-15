Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

15 August 2022, 20:29

By Seán Hickey

The editor of the ConservativeHome blog tells LBC the real reason why he has come out in support of Rishi Sunak.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Supporters of Rishi Sunak have defected to Liz Truss' camp in recent times as the Conservative leadership election drags on.

One prominent Tory, Paul Goodman, has gone against the grain by coming out in support of Rishi Sunak.

The editor of ConservativeHome joined Iain Dale to share his thoughts on the matter.

Read more: Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

"I don't think it has been a great campaign by either of them" the former MP began, before telling Iain that he's "thought about it a bit, and Sunak's the lesser of two evils."

Mr Goodman went on to note that it's fair to say that Rishi Sunak "ran the worse campaign, but has a more solid policy" which is why he is supporting the former Chancellor.

Read more: Truss hits back at 'militant activists' after eco mob crash hustings

This Tory leadership campaign has lasted longer than recent elections due to the close battle between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Read more: Truss supporter defends tax plan after Tony Blair says it would only save poorest 76p but richest get £93

Read more: Nicola Sturgeon claims Liz Truss badgered her about 'how to get into Vogue' at Cop26

Mr Goodman pointed out that neither Sunak or Truss had a majority of the support of MPs, which makes their election as PM a more volatile situation

Taking aim at Conservative MPs, the ConservativeHome editor told Iain that "we want to minimise the chances of them getting rid of another [leader]," and as such another factor in him choosing Mr Sunak was that more MPs voted for him in the earlier rounds.

He concluded by telling Iain the "bring back Boris wagon has already started going," suggesting that "absence makes the heart grow fonder" and many Tory MPs have already forgotten Boris Johnson's misgivings.

