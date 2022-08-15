Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

By Seán Hickey

The editor of the ConservativeHome blog tells LBC the real reason why he has come out in support of Rishi Sunak.

Supporters of Rishi Sunak have defected to Liz Truss' camp in recent times as the Conservative leadership election drags on.

One prominent Tory, Paul Goodman, has gone against the grain by coming out in support of Rishi Sunak.

The editor of ConservativeHome joined Iain Dale to share his thoughts on the matter.

"I don't think it has been a great campaign by either of them" the former MP began, before telling Iain that he's "thought about it a bit, and Sunak's the lesser of two evils."

Mr Goodman went on to note that it's fair to say that Rishi Sunak "ran the worse campaign, but has a more solid policy" which is why he is supporting the former Chancellor.

This Tory leadership campaign has lasted longer than recent elections due to the close battle between Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

Mr Goodman pointed out that neither Sunak or Truss had a majority of the support of MPs, which makes their election as PM a more volatile situation

Taking aim at Conservative MPs, the ConservativeHome editor told Iain that "we want to minimise the chances of them getting rid of another [leader]," and as such another factor in him choosing Mr Sunak was that more MPs voted for him in the earlier rounds.

He concluded by telling Iain the "bring back Boris wagon has already started going," suggesting that "absence makes the heart grow fonder" and many Tory MPs have already forgotten Boris Johnson's misgivings.