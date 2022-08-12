Truss supporter defends tax plan after Tony Blair says it would only save poorest 76p but richest get £93

12 August 2022, 08:34 | Updated: 12 August 2022, 08:35

Dr Coffey defended Liz Truss from Tony Blair's institute's criticisms
Dr Coffey defended Liz Truss from Tony Blair's institute's criticisms. Picture: Getty/LBC

By Will Taylor

Liz Truss's tax plans will benefit the average working household, a minister has insisted after Tony Blair said it would only help the richest.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Prime Minister's institute said her plans to reverse the recent hike in National Insurance contributions would save just 76p a month for those on the lowest incomes – but £93 for the richest households.

Pensions secretary Thérèse Coffey said Mr Blair "has got nothing to shout about" as she defended her choice for Tory leader and Prime Minister on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

Speaking after it was confirmed the economy shrunk by 0.1% amid recession fears, she said: "This is, I think, an average of about £170 for working households is my understanding.

"However, the important thing I think Liz Truss takes in her economic plan is, we heard this morning the economy is contracted, and understandably we want it to grow.

"Sadly, the Bank of England forecast is for a deeper recession than perhaps Government would like, and that's why Liz wants to set out more of an approach about how we get that growth, and also put more money into the pockets of people straight away by reducing things like the National Insurance levy."

But pushed on the Tony Blair Institute's criticism of her plan, Ms Coffey said: "Frankly, Tony Blair has got nothing to shout about in helping the poor during the financial crisis that happened under Gordon Brown's watch, not helped by Tony Blair's legacy.

"No extra support was given to people on very low incomes, far from it, and in fact this Government has stepped up and helped households."

Mr Blair's institute also said that plans to cut VAT on fuel would have "little to no impact" on low income households, and inflation and increased energy costs will leave them more than £50 worse off every month from October without Government intervention.

Read more: Truss vows no windfall tax for energy firms as Boris accused of doing nothing to help families pay soaring bills

Liz Truss wants to reverse the recent National Insurance hike
Liz Truss wants to reverse the recent National Insurance hike. Picture: Getty

Poorer households could then see a hole in their finances of 10% or more of their income by next spring thanks to expected rises in energy costs in January and April.

It proposed instead paying £55 to people on means-tested benefits on top of existing Government help – like the £400 discount on energy bills from October – which would cost £2.5bn.

The institute also recommended raising benefit entitlements by £83 a month next year, and extending the universal £67 a month help for energy bills next year, at a cost of £30bn.

Ms Truss and her leadership rival Rishi Sunak have said they will review in future if more help is needed for families as the cost of energy bills becomes clearer later in the year. The price cap is due to go up by a significant amount in October.

Ms Truss meanwhile has vowed not to put a windfall tax on energy businesses because it could "bash" business.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

'We had four corners and now one is gone': Lilia Valutyte's mother pays tribute to girl, 9, stabbed in Boston

Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI on Monday.

FBI 'searched Donald Trump's estate for classified nuclear documents’

Breaking
The UK will host Eurovision after coming runners up to Ukraine in 2022

Seven cities make shortlist ahead of UK's Eurovision song contest

The two attacks allegedly took place on Cheetham Hill Road.

Man, 25, arrested after two women 'raped' with one suffering 'significant injuries' in Manchester

Breaking
The economy shrank by 0.1% between April and June.

Economy shrinks by 0.1% as inflation battle rages and recession fears grow

The advert sparked an online backlash

Paint advert sparks 'sexism' backlash but company claims it's just a bit of fun

A tanker pumps water into another tanker in the village of Northend in Oxfordshire, as an amber "extreme weather" warning is in place in the UK.

Hotter than the Caribbean: Drought to be declared in parts of Britain as first villages run out of water

Anne Heche is "not expected to survive" a horror crash in Los Angeles, her family has said.

US actress Anne Heche 'not expected to survive' horror crash that engulfed car in flames, says devastated family

Liz Truss has said she is against a windfall tax on energy companies

Truss vows no windfall tax for energy firms as Boris accused of doing nothing to help families pay soaring bills

The theatre has been criticised for its decision

Fury as Joan of Arc made non-binary in new Globe theatre production

The incident took place on Arkles Lane

'Machete attacker' arrested after several people left with slash wounds near Liverpool FC stadium

The four-year-old and his mum are believed to have met his dad in Turkey.

'Just come home': Heartbroken family of boy, 4, missing in Turkey plead for his return

A woman was impaled by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach

Woman, 63, dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in US

Satellite pictures show the scale of Britain's heatwave

Staggering satellite images show scale of Britain's heatwave as drought set to be announced

34 people were hurt in the crash

34 injured as two rollercoaster trains crash at Legoland in Germany

The model was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder

OnlyFans model charged with boyfriend's murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Korea Samsung

South Korea to pardon Samsung heir following corruption scandal

Hawaii Wildfire

Large wildfire burning amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, California

Getty Museum in LA to return illegally exported art to Italy

FBI Office Threat

Suspect who tried to breach FBI office dies in stand-off

Ukraine Russia Nuclear Plant Explainer

UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuclear plant

Capitol Riot White Supremacist

Ex-police officer gets seven years in prison over Washington Capitol riot

Breonna Taylor Federal Charge

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

Denmark Russia Ukraine War

Western nations pledge more financial support for Ukraine

Aerial view of Garden City Beach in South Carolina with Murrells Inlet in background.

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

Lebanon

Hostage stand-off at Beirut bank ends with gunman’s arrest

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London