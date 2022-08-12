Truss vows no windfall tax for energy firms as Boris warns soaring bills will damage sector

12 August 2022, 02:00

Liz Truss has said she is against a windfall tax on energy companies
Liz Truss has said she is against a windfall tax on energy companies. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss has vows no windfall tax on energy firms as it oculd ...

The Foreign Secretary said she would "absolutely" not support a windfall tax.

It came after Boris Johnson refused to step up and help struggling families with cost of living on Thursday, following crisis talks with energy companies.

Bosses were warned to either invest more in renewable energy and North Sea gas or face another windfall tax, it is understood.

Speaking to Tory members at the Cheltenham hustings, Ms Truss explained: "I think it's a Labour idea.

"It's all about bashing business, and it sends the wrong message to international investors and to the public."

With a stark new warning that energy bills could top £5,000 by the spring, the cost-of-living issue continues to dominate the exchanges in the battle to succeed Boris Johnson.

Read more: Boris Johnson refuses to help with soaring bills after crisis talks with energy firms

Read more: Increase investment or face fresh windfall tax, govt warns energy firms

Mr Johnson earlier warned energy companies that sky-high bills will damage their business, speaking at a round table with the electricity sector.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met executives along with the the acting PM but came out with no solutions to the growing crisis.

Firms said they would "work closely" with the government to offer more support for struggling households.

And Mr Johnson said he would continue to urge the energy sector to ease the cost of living pressures on people.

One industry source briefed on the talks said it was "clear the windfall tax is not a preferred option for anyone – ministers or electricity companies".

Bosses pictured entering No10 included Michael Lewis, the CEO of E.ON, Tom Glover of RWE, and Clare Harbord of power generator Drax.

With Mr Johnson leaving the issue for his successor to deal with, it was all to play for at Thursday's hustings as both Ms Truss and Mr Sunak took to the stage.

As well as the windfall tax, Ms Truss also addressed the idea of offering direct payments to households.

She refused to rule the option out but instead stood by her tax-cutting plans, warning against "Gordon Brown economics".

Asked whether she was for or against "handouts", Ms Truss stressed that her "first preference" has always been to "reduce taxes".

She insisted she will not "write the Budget in advance".

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has since ramped up his promises to tackle the crisis as he seeks to gain ground on Ms Truss.

The former Chancellor said he is prepared to find up to £10 billion of extra support for those facing rising bills in the autumn - with a vision to cover the total cost for up to 16 million vulnerable people, according to The Times.

It said he valued his cut to VAT on energy at £5 billion, and would find the same amount again to go towards helping the most in need, as he warned: "You can't heat your home with hope."

Writing for the newspaper, Mr Sunak said: "People need reassurance now about what we will do and I make no apology for concentrating on what matters most."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The theatre has been criticised for its decision

Fury as Joan of Arc made non-binary in new Globe theatre production

The incident took place on Arkles Lane

'Machete attacker' arrested after several people left with slash wounds near Liverpool FC stadium

The four-year-old and his mum are believed to have met his dad in Turkey.

'Just come home': Heartbroken family of boy, 4, missing in Turkey plead for his return

A woman was impaled by a beach umbrella at Garden City beach

Woman, 63, dies after being impaled by beach umbrella in US

Satellite pictures show the scale of Britain's heatwave

Staggering satellite images show scale of Britain's heatwave as drought set to be announced

34 people were hurt in the crash

34 injured as two rollercoaster trains crash at Legoland in Germany

The model was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder

OnlyFans model charged with boyfriend's murder

Listeners can hear the classified results every Saturday during the season

LBC News takes on Classified Football Results as new season starts

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Homeless caller's heartbreaking story leaves LBC listeners in tears

Boris Johnson told energy films any "significant fiscal decisions" would be for the next prime minister

Boris Johnson refuses to help with soaring bills after crisis talks with energy firms

Branden Wallake was criticised for his LinkedIn post

CEO savaged after teary LinkedIn photo he posted when he laid off staff says sorry

The 'lowest ever landing' Astonishing footage show's plane landing at Greek island airport.

Heart-stopping moment plane brushes over beachgoers heads in 'lowest ever landing' at island airport

John MacKinnon, 47, died following a series of firearms incidents in Scotland.

Man, 39, is charged over Isle of Skye gun rampage as tributes paid to victim

Karl Andersson researched the 'shota' genre of Japanese comic books which centre around prepubescent or pubescent male characters depicted in a 'suggestive or erotic' manner.

University under fire after student publishes PhD about masturbating to comics of 'young boys'

An exceptional risk of wildfires has been issued, with a drought set to be declared in part of southern England

Drought to be declared in parts of England amid warning of 'exceptional' risk of wildfires

Ashley McConnell who will be allowed to return to teaching

Physics teacher, 34, who kissed pupil, 17, in nightclub allowed to return to teaching

Latest News

See more Latest News

Capitol Riot White Supremacist

Ex-police officer gets seven years in prison over Washington Capitol riot

Breonna Taylor Federal Charge

Justice Department seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home

Denmark Russia Ukraine War

Western nations pledge more financial support for Ukraine

Aerial view of Garden City Beach in South Carolina with Murrells Inlet in background.

Umbrella swept by wind kills woman at South Carolina beach

Lebanon

Hostage stand-off at Beirut bank ends with gunman’s arrest

Germany Roller Coaster Accident

Rollercoaster crash at German amusement park injures 34

Mohammad Arada looks at the rubble of his family house after it was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip

Death toll from weekend Israel-Gaza fighting rises to 48

Lativa – Riga – Parliament

Latvian Parliament calls Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Lebanon

Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage

McDonald’s restaurant on Postal Square in Kiev. The world’s largest fast food hamburger chain. Ukraine, Kiev – September 5, 2020

McDonald’s to reopen some restaurants in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson's inaction on cost of living crisis

James O'Brien slams Boris Johnson and his potential successors' inaction on cost of living crisis
Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Ben Kentish slams energy company executives for 'greed' that's 'beyond belief'

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan-Smith on cost of living measures

Eddie Mair's heated row with Sir Iain Duncan Smith on cost of living measures

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

Nick Ferrari mocks caller who blames Brexit for water crisis

James O'Brien's expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

James O'Brien expertly details why trigger warnings are a good thing

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

Where to seek help if you're impacted by the cost of living crisis

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

James O'Brien brands former conspiracy theorist one of his 'favourite calls of all time'

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked after caller says he has had seven bikes stolen.

Nick Ferrari gobsmacked at how caller has had seven bikes stolen

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's brutal takedown of 'fascistic' defence of Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London