Nicola Sturgeon claims Liz Truss badgered her about 'how to get into Vogue' at Cop26

10 August 2022, 15:39

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss badgered her about "how to get into Vogue magazine".
Nicola Sturgeon has claimed Liz Truss badgered her about "how to get into Vogue magazine". Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Nicola Sturgeon has claimed that Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss badgered her about how to get into Vogue magazine.

Speaking to LBC's Iain Dale at Edinburgh Fringe festival, the First Minister recalled her encounter with the Foreign Secretary at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow last year.

Ms Sturgeon said she had recently been interviewed by Vogue magazine before their encounter in October last year.

She told the audience: "That was the main thing she wanted to talk to me about, she wanted to know how she could get into Vogue - and she calls me an attention-seeker.

"I said to her they came and asked me.

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party is interviewed by LBC's Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party is interviewed by LBC's Iain Dale at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Picture: Alamy

"I didn't really mean to do this, but I said to her it hadn't actually been my first time in Vogue, it had been my second time.

"It looked a little bit as if she'd swallowed a wasp.

"I'm sure she'll be in Vogue before too long."

Ms Sturgeon claimed that it was the "main topic of conversation" that the Tory leadership hopeful was interested in pursuing - despite being at the world's biggest climate change conference.

"I'm sure we'll have many more conversations about many more substantive things," she added.

Asked about Ms Truss's comments about her, Ms Sturgeon said she initially thought "it was made up, it was a spoof."

Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss branded Nicola Sturgeon an "attention seeker".
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss branded Nicola Sturgeon an "attention seeker". Picture: Alamy

The Foreign Secretary had dismissed Ms Sturgeon as an "attention seeker" earlier on in the leadership battle, and said the best way of dealing with her is to "ignore her".

Ms Truss made the remarks at a hustings event in Exeter last week, where she and Rishi Sunak were grilled by Tory party members in the race to become Britain's next prime minister.

Asked about the Scottish First Minister's call for a second referendum on Scottish independence, Ms Truss referenced growing up in Paisley before saying: "I feel like I'm a child of the union, I really believe we're a family and we're better together and I think the best thing to do with Nicola Sturgeon is ignore her."

Tory members cheered and applauded the comment, with the Foreign Secretary adding: "She's an attention seeker, that's what she is."

