Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

14 August 2022, 20:16

By James Bickerton

Rachel Johnson has challenged Liz Truss over her plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, asking the Conservative leadership candidate "where is the detail?"

Truss is currently battling former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister, with both candidates under pressure to explain how they would deal with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

Speaking on her LBC show Rachel said: "Can we just pause to reflect on Liz Truss's plan.

"In today's Mail on Sunday she says her plan is to grow the size of the pie.

"She says a truly conservative plan is to build a high growth and more productive economy. How? She also explains this.

READ MORE: Truss supporter defends tax plan after Tony Blair says it would only save poorest 76p but richest get £93

"She says 'I will work incredibly to make this happen by driving through my bold new economic agenda'. There's going to be an emergency budget, she says, on day one.

"Well, where is the detail Liz? You can hardly make it up. I was sort of wondering whether the parodist Craig Brown had written it but apparently not."

The new Conservative Party leader, and hence Prime Minister, is due to be announced on September 5 when MPs return to parliament.

READ MORE: Jack Monroe hits out at 'tone deaf' Govt and slams energy companies for 'playing us for fools'

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

8 hours ago

Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

12 hours ago

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

2 days ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man died early Sunday near the US Capitol building after driving his car into a barricade and firing shots into the air before turning his gun on himself, police said

Man dies after crashing vehicle into US Capitol and opening fire before shooting himself

Schools across the country are holding 'crisis meetings' to consider three-day working weeks amid soaring costs

Schools hold 'crisis talks' to consider three-day weeks as teacher salaries and soaring energy bills cripple budgets
The Met Office have issued weather warnings for thunderstorms across the UK

End of Britain's bake off: Flash flood warnings in place as thunderstorms set to batter UK with torrential rain and hail
Ricardo Dos Santos slams Met after seven armed officer used for stop and search

'He was ready to smash the glass': Ricardo Dos Santos slams Met after 7 armed officers used during stop and search
The youngster was attacked by the Bull Mastiff-type animal (stock picture) in Liverpool.

Boy, 4, suffers life-changing injuries as he's mauled by dog in horrific attack 'at friend's house'
The woman was restrained on a Jet2 flight from Cyprus to Manchester.

Woman 'who stripped to underwear and tried to storm Jet2 cockpit' is restrained by hero dad
Eight people have been injured after a gunman opened fire at a bus stop in Jerusalem.

Gunman opens fire at bus stop in Jerusalem wounding eight people

Food campaigner Jack Monroe spoke with Ben Kentish on LBC.

Jack Monroe hits out at 'tone deaf' Govt and slams energy companies for 'playing us for fools'
Rishi Sunak has warned the stabbing of Salman Rushdie should act as a "a wake-up call for the West"

Salman Rushdie stabbing should be a 'wake up call for the West' says Sunak, as he calls for sanctions on Iran
Plaid Cymru leader calls for MP Jonathan Edwards to resign after assaulting wife

Plaid Cymru leader calls for MP to 'resign immediately' after receiving police caution for assaulting wife