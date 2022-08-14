Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

By James Bickerton

Rachel Johnson has challenged Liz Truss over her plan to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, asking the Conservative leadership candidate "where is the detail?"

Truss is currently battling former Chancellor Rishi Sunak to be the next Prime Minister, with both candidates under pressure to explain how they would deal with soaring energy bills and rising inflation.

Speaking on her LBC show Rachel said: "Can we just pause to reflect on Liz Truss's plan.

"In today's Mail on Sunday she says her plan is to grow the size of the pie.

"She says a truly conservative plan is to build a high growth and more productive economy. How? She also explains this.

"She says 'I will work incredibly to make this happen by driving through my bold new economic agenda'. There's going to be an emergency budget, she says, on day one.

"Well, where is the detail Liz? You can hardly make it up. I was sort of wondering whether the parodist Craig Brown had written it but apparently not."

The new Conservative Party leader, and hence Prime Minister, is due to be announced on September 5 when MPs return to parliament.

