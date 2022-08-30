NHS manager shares harrowing plans to open warm banks for hospital staff

By Seán Hickey

In a bid to help NHS workers with the energy crisis, this hospital manager tells James O'Brien his plans to convert spare rooms to warm rooms this winter.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Richard in Norwich phoned in to highlight the gravity of the cost of living crisis on his colleagues in the hospital.

"It pains me to say that we're looking at converting some of our spare rooms to warm rooms for our staff for the winter. I never thought in 32 years of management I'd be in this position."

The NHS senior manager's revelations came following the news that around a quarter of Brits won't turn on the heating this winter to cut costs amid soaring energy bills.

Read more: 'A national scandal': Quarter of adults will not use heating at all this winter as bills soar, poll shows

The caller told James O'Brien that, if the hospital board approves, the warm rooms will be open for the families of hospital staff too.

The caller went on, explaining that his hospital's energy bill is set to go up by over three million, and the difference will come out of the "front-facing budget."

Read more: 'A catastrophe - I'm begging you to help': Martin Lewis pleads for next PM to act after price cap hikes to £3,500

"We are doign everything possible to help them without trying to embarrass them," he told James.

After the caller admitted being a Conservative voter, James wondered "what happened to your party?"

"It got greedy", the caller concluded.