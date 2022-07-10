Tory rivals turn on each other as claims surface of S&M, affairs, prostitutes and drugs

Tory rivals turn on each other with 'dirty dossiers' in race for PM. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The "bloodbath" battle for Britain's next Prime Minister looks set to deepen divides in the Conservative Party as "dirty dossiers" have been circulated among Tory MP Whatsapp groups.

The "mucky memos" contain a catalogue of claims about the candidates who have put themselves forward in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

A range of allegations have been made about the Tory MPs including about their private lives and financial affairs.

One digital dossier, allegedly sent on a Conservative Party Whatsapp group, brands Rishi Sunak a "schoolboy" and a "liar" who made a series of bad decisions due to his "'arrogance, indolence and ignorance".

The memo added "there is nothing Conservative about the 'Big Tax and Big Spend' agenda of Rishi Sunak" and accused the former Chancellor of "enabling Boris Johnson’s reckless over-spending and increased UK taxes to the highest level since Clement Attlee".

The dossier states Mr Sunak "publicly lied not once but twice when seeking to explain his wife's 'non-dom' tax status and highlighted that he "secretly held a Green Card to work in the US 18 months into his chancellorship of the UK".

Race to be Tory leader already getting very heated. This dossier on Rishi Sunak has already been doing the rounds on Westminster Whatsapp groups. More on other candidates too but so far Sunak & Zahawi seem main targets pic.twitter.com/1hrc119N6e — Noa Hoffman (@hoffman_noa) July 10, 2022

According to The Times, allegations have been made about one candidate using drugs and prostitutes with a senior Tory party source telling the Newspaper: "There are rumours being widely circulated about candidates getting involved in bondage, domination and sadomasochism, claims of inappropriate relationships and compromising explicit photographs that could be used as kompromat."

In a desperate bid to discredit opponents, claims have been made about one candidate asking staff deliver government papers to them whilst in the bath, of aides attending orgies and candidates having extramarital affairs.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former aide, waded into the mudslinging competition, writing on Twitter: "At least three current candidates would be worse than Boris. At least one is more insane than Truss, clearly unfit to be anywhere near nuclear codes. At least one is a spad shagger."

He later tweeted: "Sorry, correction, I’m informed by Cabinet Office at least two spad shaggers . . . would be very Westminster for Boris to get the bullet cos of lies over sex/groping . . . only to be replaced by someone actually shagging their spad!"

Adding: "All candidates should have to declare in full a dom/nondom status including partner's, holdings of them/partner in any offshore trusts. Especially after the shenigans, totally unacceptable to have another PM where voters don't know these facts and they're open to blackmail."

On Sunday, Sajid Javid made a jibe at his rival leadership candidates saying the final two candidates should be "quite open" about their tax affairs adding he has “"never been investigated" over his tax affairs.

It comes after Nadhim Zahawi is reportedly under investigation by HM Revenue & Customs, following an investigation into his finances by the National Crime Agency in 2020.

But the Chancellor told The Sunday Times that he was "not aware" of any formal investigation.

Rishi Sunak has also previously been put under the spotlight due to his financial affairs.