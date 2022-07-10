Tory rivals turn on each other as claims surface of S&M, affairs, prostitutes and drugs

10 July 2022, 16:53

Tory rivals turn on each other with 'dirty dossiers' in race for PM
Tory rivals turn on each other with 'dirty dossiers' in race for PM. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The "bloodbath" battle for Britain's next Prime Minister looks set to deepen divides in the Conservative Party as "dirty dossiers" have been circulated among Tory MP Whatsapp groups.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The "mucky memos" contain a catalogue of claims about the candidates who have put themselves forward in the race to replace Boris Johnson.

A range of allegations have been made about the Tory MPs including about their private lives and financial affairs.

One digital dossier, allegedly sent on a Conservative Party Whatsapp group, brands Rishi Sunak a "schoolboy" and a "liar" who made a series of bad decisions due to his "'arrogance, indolence and ignorance".

The memo added "there is nothing Conservative about the 'Big Tax and Big Spend' agenda of Rishi Sunak" and accused the former Chancellor of "enabling Boris Johnson’s reckless over-spending and increased UK taxes to the highest level since Clement Attlee".

The dossier states Mr Sunak "publicly lied not once but twice when seeking to explain his wife's 'non-dom' tax status and highlighted that he "secretly held a Green Card to work in the US 18 months into his chancellorship of the UK".

Read more: Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race

According to The Times, allegations have been made about one candidate using drugs and prostitutes with a senior Tory party source telling the Newspaper: "There are rumours being widely circulated about candidates getting involved in bondage, domination and sadomasochism, claims of inappropriate relationships and compromising explicit photographs that could be used as kompromat."

In a desperate bid to discredit opponents, claims have been made about one candidate asking staff deliver government papers to them whilst in the bath, of aides attending orgies and candidates having extramarital affairs.

Dominic Cummings, the Prime Minister’s former aide, waded into the mudslinging competition, writing on Twitter: "At least three current candidates would be worse than Boris. At least one is more insane than Truss, clearly unfit to be anywhere near nuclear codes. At least one is a spad shagger."

Read more: History will judge Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

He later tweeted: "Sorry, correction, I’m informed by Cabinet Office at least two spad shaggers . . . would be very Westminster for Boris to get the bullet cos of lies over sex/groping . . . only to be replaced by someone actually shagging their spad!"

Adding: "All candidates should have to declare in full a dom/nondom status including partner's, holdings of them/partner in any offshore trusts. Especially after the shenigans, totally unacceptable to have another PM where voters don't know these facts and they're open to blackmail."

On Sunday, Sajid Javid made a jibe at his rival leadership candidates saying the final two candidates should be "quite open" about their tax affairs adding he has “"never been investigated" over his tax affairs.

It comes after Nadhim Zahawi is reportedly under investigation by HM Revenue & Customs, following an investigation into his finances by the National Crime Agency in 2020.

But the Chancellor told The Sunday Times that he was "not aware" of any formal investigation.

Rishi Sunak has also previously been put under the spotlight due to his financial affairs.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic wins 21st Grand Slam title after beating Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Jonnie Peacock has asked to be removed from Penny Mordaunt's video.

Champion sprinter demands pic axed from Tory hopeful Penny Mordaunt's campaign video

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have arrived at Wimbledon with Prince George.

Kate and William beam as they arrive at Wimbledon with George for 'electrifying' final

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

Jeremy Hunt backs Rwanda-style plan and hits out at 'unfunded tax cuts' promised by rivals

Treasury of the 1922 Committee Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

History will judge Boris 'got the big decisions right', says treasurer of 1922 Committee

The scene where a man died after falling from a bonfire on the Antiville estate in Larne, Co Antrim.

Man dies after falling from bonfire in Northern Ireland

Crowds enjoyed the sun at Brighton beach on Saturday.

UK braces for record-breaking 43C scorcher as heat warning issued

Boris Johnson has been accused of abusing his power to try and get a woman a job at City Hall while he was London mayor.

Boris Johnson 'pushed for lover to get City Hall job during abuse of power relationship'

Labour demanded investigation into Boris Johnson's unofficial meeting with ex-KGB agent Alexander Lebedev

Labour demand investigation into Boris' unofficial meeting with ex-KGB Lebedev

Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder in Preston

Six teens arrested on suspicion of murder after 'utterly tragic' stabbing of man in 20s

A mother and her 7-year-old daughter were sexually assaulted whilst walking home from school

Mother and daughter, 7, 'followed and sexually assaulted on walk home from school'

The battle for Britain’s next Prime Minister begins

Battle for Britain's next Prime Minister begins as Penny Mordaunt joins leadership race

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Wife of tractor porn MP Neil Parish says he's 'oversexed'

Day Thirteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2022

Moscow-born Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's singles title

Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' says she was 'standing up for herself'

Ben Wallace has ruled himself out of the Tory leadership contest, while Rishi Sunak has reportedly urged Sajid Javid to step aside and join his campaign.

Ben Wallace rules himself out of Tory contest as Javid 'urged to step aside for Rishi'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters demanding the resignation of Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka protesters swim in president's pool after storming official residence
A special constable serving with the Met Police has been charged with anal and oral rape.

Serving Met Police officer charged with anal and oral rape

Rishi Sunak has launched his leadership campaign to replace Boris Johnson as PM, along with Kemi Badenoch and Tom Tugendhat.

Race is on: Tory hopefuls launch bid to be PM as Sunak warns against 'fairytale' tax cuts
Elon Musk has terminated his $44b Twitter deal

Elon Musk terminates $44b Twitter deal over 'lack of data about bot accounts'
Andrea Jenkyns appeared to make a rude gesture at protesters on Thursday

Fury as Tory MP who 'gave protesters the middle finger' outside No10 is made minister
A dog on the roof of a house was mistaken for a very large pigeon

Alarmed neighbours call police after seeing 'large pigeon' - that turned out to be a dog
Kurtis Dilks (right) has been convicted of being part of a gang that broke into the home of former England footballer Ashley Cole

Robber convicted after gang 'threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers with pliers'
Declan Donnelly (left) has shared his heartbreak over the death of his brother Dermott Donnelly, pictured here in 2015

'Heartbroken' Declan Donnelly says he is 'beyond devastated' after death of brother, 55
Rishi Sunak has announced his intention to be the next Prime Minister - with the economy top of his list of priorities

Rishi launches Tory leadership bid with swipe at Boris and pledge to rebuild economy
Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have been acquitted on fraud charges in the Swiss federal criminal court

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini not guilty following fraud trial in Switzerland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities

'I'm trying to use facts': Natasha Devon clashes with caller over police priorities
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/7 | Watch again

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise

From Covid to Pincher: David Lammy's epic monologue on Boris' demise
LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's 'explosive' Beergate reaction

LBC listeners blown away by James O'Brien's explosive Beergate reaction
James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans shoulder to cry on

James O'Brien offers Boris Johnson superfans a shoulder to cry on
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/07 | Watch again

Matt Hancock: 'Threat' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted

Matt Hancock: 'Risk' of 'Starmer-Sturgeon' deal if Tories are ousted
Andrew Marr discusses the PM's speech

Andrew Marr: Boris is the ghost of a PM with a ghost of a government
Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM

Chris Bryant demands Tories boot out Boris and install caretaker PM
'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

'An inevitable and inglorious end': James O'Brien's unrelenting farewell to Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London