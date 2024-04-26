Royal Navy thwarts Houthi attack on container ship by shooting down ballistic missile in combat for first time

Crew of the HMS Diamond watch the Sea Viper missile system was used to destroy the projectile. Picture: MoD Crown copyright

By StephenRigley

A Royal Navy warship has shot down an enemy ballistic missile in combat for the first time, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has said.

HMS Diamond intercepted the weapon, which was fired by the Iran-backed Houthi rebels at a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Aden, on Wednesday.

The Type 45 destroyer’s Sea Viper missile system swung into action to down the Iranian-made missile after it was fired from nearby Yemen.

A Sea Viper missile is launched from HMS Diamond to shoot down a missile fired by the Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen. Picture: MoD crown copyright

Mr Shapps showed his appreciation to the crew for helping to "save innocent lives" and defend shipping.

He added: "The UK continues to be at the forefront of the international response to the Iranian-backed Houthis' dangerous attacks on commercial vessels, which have claimed the lives of international mariners."

It marked the first time a Royal Navy warship has intercepted a missile in the combat since the Gulf War in 1991, Mr Shapps told The Times.

Mr Shapps said: “I want to thank the brave crew of HMS Diamond for her vital role in saving innocent lives and protecting international shipping from illegal Houthi attacks."

HMS Diamond crew. Picture: MoD crown copyright

Commander Peter Evans, the commanding officer of HMS Diamond, said: “I’m immensely proud of the ship’s company, whose professionalism meant they were able to react in a split second to defeat the threat today. As ever, Diamond is ready to protect seafarers and ensure the freedom of the seas.”

HMS Diamond has been deployed in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since March as part of the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect commercial vessels.

Serious disruption and rising costs are now being faced by global supply chains as a result of some of the largest shipping companies diverting journeys away from the Red Sea

The Houthis announced on Wednesday that they had targeted the Maersk Yorktown vessel and an American warship in the Gulf of Aden.

The intercepted weapon was believed to be either the Iranian-made Fateh-110 short-range ballistic missile or the longer-ranged Zolfaghar, a mobile missile capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 435 miles.

HMS Diamond was dispatched to the region to replace HMS Richmond after that warship successfully shot down two Houthi drones in the southern Red Sea using Sea Ceptor missiles, becoming the first Navy vessel to fire them in combat.