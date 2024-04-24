Grant Shapps calls for other NATO members to follow UK's lead and boost defence spending to 2.5% of GDP

24 April 2024, 08:39

Grant Shapps has called for other NATO members to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP
Grant Shapps has called for other NATO members to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Grant Shapps has called for all NATO members to increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, after Rishi Sunak announced the UK would lift its military budget to that level on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Defence Secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari that a government's most important role was protecting its country, after Mr Sunak warned of increased threats from hostile states.

Of the 32 NATO members, only 11 meet the current guideline of 2% of GDP for military spending. This has increased from seven in 2022, when Russia invaded Ukraine.

Britain's additional military budget, which amounts to around £75 billion over the next six years, is "not about the shape of the military itself", according to Mr Shapps. The numbers of troops in the armed forces will not be affected.

"It is about making sure the armed forces... are as lethal as they can possibly be," he said.

Watch again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Defence Secretary Grant Shapps | 24/04/24

"The budget that we have... is not only the second largest in NATO, it is by far and away... the largest budget in Europe for defence.

"We now want others to follow us on this and get to the 2.5% themselves."

The Defence Secretary insisted that the extra defence spending was properly accounted for, and Treasury officials have "already worked through the detail", without going into detail on what else might be cut to allow for the military funding.

Mr Shapps said some of the savings would come from cutting the size of the civil service to pre-pandemic levels - a loss of 72,000 jobs.

NATO soldiers on exercises in Poland
NATO soldiers on exercises in Poland. Picture: Alamy

He said this makes "a lot of sense" and the money would be used in part to fund the "enormous" increase in defence spending.

Mr Shapps added: "We believe the defence of the realm is the number one task that we face. In a sense unless you defend the realm and the country is safe, everything else drops away.

"We are making a choice - that is true," he added, while pointing out recent National Insurance cuts. The extra defence spending does not have "a direct immediate effect on the things that we do," he added.

Rishi Sunak visits Poland
Rishi Sunak visits Poland. Picture: Getty

It comes after Mr Sunak on Tuesday warned of heightened tensions between states like Russia, Iran, North Korea and China which are on the rise, saying the “international environment that is steadily deteriorating”.

The rogue nations are spending more cash on their own militaries, cyber capabilities, and on drones, No10 warned, which pose a “direct threat” to Brits here in the UK.

Meanwhile Ben Wallace, the former Defence Secretary, welcomed the additional spending and said that the threats to the UK are growing.

Mr Wallace told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the government needs to "step up" to counter the increasing threats to British security.

Ben Wallace speaks to Nick about increased defence spending

Britain is currently spending £64.6billion a year on defence – 2.32 per cent – but that will be boosted gradually over the next six years to £87.1billion a year by 2030/31.

Previously ministers only said they would hike it when the economic conditions allow, butIt will mean billions of pounds extra spending each year – and £75billion more by the end of the decade.

Read More: Rishi Sunak defends British RAF planes shooting down drones over Israel but not Ukraine

Read More: Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out July election after Rwanda bill passes

But buried in the small print of the document they admitted it would take “tough but necessary choices” – and that the “cost of inaction would be far greater”.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Rishi Sunak in Poland
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg meets Rishi Sunak in Poland. Picture: Getty

It comes amid warnings from top defence brass and MPs that we need to hike spending now or it will be too late to combat growing threats from around the world.

The PM said we “cannot be complacent” as the world becomes ever more dangerous and hailed a “turning point” in defence for Europe.

Downing Street said that the additional funding will be used to put the UK’s defence industry on a war footing, and to deliver cutting-edge technology.

UK Prime Minister Visits Poland
UK Prime Minister Visits Poland. Picture: Getty

The PM said: “In a world that is the most dangerous it has been since the end of the Cold War, we cannot be complacent. As our adversaries align, we must do more to defend our country, our interests, and our values.

“That is why today I am announcing the biggest strengthening of our national defence for a generation.

“We will increase defence spending to a new baseline of 2.5% of GDP by 2030 – a plan that delivers an additional £75 billion for defence by the end of the decade and secures our place as by far the largest defence power in Europe.

“Today is a turning point for European security and a landmark moment in the defence of the United Kingdom. It is a generational investment in British security and British prosperity, which makes us safer at home and stronger abroad.”

The new plan will include another £10billion a year on producing munitions, so the UK can stockpile the next generation equipment.

And it will modernise the armed forces, by reforming defence procurement and creating a new Defence Innovation Agency.

At least 5% of the defence budget will be spent on research and development.

With today’s announcement, UK defence spending will increase immediately and then rise steadily to reach £87 billion at the end the decade – hitting 2.5% of GDP by 2030.

Ministers will promise to back Ukraine too, for “as long as it takes”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt added: “It speaks to Britain’s global role that, with an improving economy, we are able to make this commitment to peace and security in Europe.

“It also sends the clearest possible message to Putin that as other NATO European countries match this commitment, which they will, he will never be able to outspend countries that believe in freedom and democracy.”

He said the extra cash would be fully funded, with no extra borrowing or more debt.

Delivering a speech alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Poland, the PM said we are at a “turning point” and urged other nations to step up too.

The PM announced today that Britain would be spending an extra £500million on aid for Ukraine – with a new package of aid, munitions, vehicles and engineering support.

He warned that Putin “won’t stop at Poland’s borders” as he said there would be a “difficult summer” ahead for the Ukraine conflict with Russia.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taiwan and US officials

China blasts ‘dangerous situation’ over US military aid to Taiwan

Live
Horses on the loose in London this morning

Live updates: Household cavalry horses on the loose in London covered in blood

Moon lander image

Japan’s moon lander survives third long freezing lunar night

Prabowo Subianto

Prabowo Subianto declared Indonesian president-elect as rivals’ appeal rejected

Around five horses are thought to be on the loose

Spooked Household Cavalry horses bolt through traffic in central London with one covered in blood

Fuel prices have risen in recent weeks

Petrol prices hit 150p per litre on average for first time since November, in blow for drivers

Flowers on church gate

Seven teenagers arrested as part of Sydney bishop stabbing investigation

Ayrton Senna's personal Honda NSX has been listed for sale

Ayrton Senna’s personal Honda NSX supercar on sale on AutoTrader for an eye-watering £500,000

Jill Dando was shot dead outside her home in 1999. Her murder has never been solved

Serbian assassin ‘looks like man seen running near Jill Dando’s home on the day of Crimewatch presenter's murder’

Declan Rice and his girlfriend Lauren Fryer

Declan Rice's girlfriend deletes all social media pictures after online trolls start bullying over her appearance

Frank Field

Former Labour minister and crossbench peer Frank Field dies aged 81

Hairy Biker Dave Myers with his wife and stepson

Hairy Biker Dave Myers 'leaves £1.4 million to wife', as stepson pays tribute to TV chef 'he had the honour to call dad'

French authorities kept some of the migrants back but allowed others to continue on their journey

France accused of acting 'irresponsibly' for letting migrant dinghy continue to UK after five die onboard

US agrees £76 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

US agrees £76 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan after months of delays

Barnaby Webber's mother Emma has urged police to show respect

Nottingham attack victim's mother urges police to 'show respect' after graphic post about killings revealed

TikTok

US Senate passes legislation forcing TikTok’s parent company to sell or face ban

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congress Ukraine

US Senate passes aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan with big bipartisan vote

Rishi Sunak is set to unveil closer military links with Germany on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak to announce closer military links between UK and Germany as he hails ‘new chapter’ in relations
Charlotte Church says she has had to downsize her mansion to a semi-detached house.

Welsh singer Charlotte Church admits ‘she’s no longer a millionaire’ as she swaps mansion for semi-detached home
Tesla Prices

Tesla’s first-quarter net income tumbles 55% as global sales fall

Election 2024 Biden Abortion

Biden blames Trump for Florida’s six-week abortion ban

Tupac Investigation Las Vegas

Ex-gang leader’s account of Tupac Shakur killing is fiction, defence says

King Charles awarded Kate with a new title.

King Charles honours Princess Kate with new title to thank her for taking on 'more responsibilities'
57th Cannes film Festival

Crew members injured in crash on Georgia set of Eddie Murphy film The Pickup

Two Premiere League players have been arrested, according to reports.

Two Premier League players arrested over rape allegation

Police clash with a group of 'far right' people in London for a St George's Day event

Six arrested after clashes between ‘far-right’ groups and riot police at St George’s Day march

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition
Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit