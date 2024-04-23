Rishi Sunak refuses to rule out July election after Rwanda bill passes

23 April 2024, 14:18 | Updated: 23 April 2024, 14:28

Rishi Sunak says the election will take place in the second half of the year
Rishi Sunak says the election will take place in the second half of the year. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

Rishi Sunak refused to rule out a July general election as speculation continues over when he will go to the polls, the day after his Rwanda bill was passed by parliament.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to reporters while flying to Poland, the Prime Minister repeated his previous message that he expects the election to take place in the second half of the year.

It is still largely expected the election will occur in October or November while Mr Sunak confirmed in March it would not be held alongside the May 2 local elections.

When pressed on a possible July election, Mr Sunak said: “Every time you guys say that - and when I was chancellor and you would put all these ‘oh are you going to do this tax cut or this tax cut’.

“All I’m going to say is the same thing I say every time - as I said I think it was in the first week of January, my working assumption is an election in the second half of the year.”

The latest date the election could take place is 28 January 2025, meaning Mr Sunak could hold out for a further eight months.

The Prime Minister’s flagship Rwanda bill was passed on Monday after he announced the first flights deporting asylum seekers to the country would take off in 10 to 12 weeks.

Despite this estimation, he did not directly commit to whether a flight would take off before the general election, which further raises the question of whether he is leaning towards a July election.

When asked if he could commit to this, he said: “I’ve been very clear from the beginning of the year, my working assumption is for an election in the second half of the year and I would reiterate that.

“As I said on flights yesterday, 10-12 weeks, that’s what we’re working towards for all the reasons that I outlined yesterday.”

Read more: Five migrants die trying to cross the Channel hours after Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill clears Lords

Read more: Read More: Lorries waiting for post-Brexit food inspections will be ‘honeypot’ for criminal gangs, as drivers left vulnerable

This time-frame means Mr Sunak’s expectation is for a flight to depart in the first two weeks of July and some Labour strategists think a deportation flight could be a key feature of a summer election campaign.

Another Labour theory is that the flights will not act as a significant deterrent to asylum seekers and Mr Sunak will look to hold an election before this is made evident.

A shadow cabinet member said: “If you’re desperate enough to get in a dinghy to cross the English Channel, I don’t think a 1 per cent chance of being deported to Rwanda will put you off.”

The Conservatives are 20.5 points behind Labour in the election opinion polls - an increase of 0.6 points since the spring budget on 6 March.

Mr Sunak’s advisors have expressed concern at the little change in the polls following the budget, with some suggesting this will lead him to taking his chances with an earlier election rather than waiting for the impact of the autumn budget.

A Downing Street source told The Times: “We all hoped that the national ­insurance cut in the budget would give us a lift in the polls but, of course, it didn’t.

“The PM has been pretty clear that he doesn’t think another cut will make any difference.”

Mr Sunak may also be forced into a summer election if the Conservatives perform poorly in the 2 May local elections. 

The Prime Minister has travelled to Poland to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk with the UK set to provide Ukraine with an additional £500m in support.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak is in Poland with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps

Britain will boost defence spending by billions of pounds by 2030, Sunak announces

Orpheus Pledger allegedly assaulted a woman.

Manhunt for Home and Away star who 'dragged woman to the ground and stomped on her head'

Police clash with a group of 'far right' people in London for a St George's Day event

Violent clash breaks out as 'far-right' groups descend on London for St George’s Day march

Temperatures are expected to heat up by the start of May

Exact date Brits to bask in first 'official heatwave of the year' as temperatures to soar above 20C

Activists help migrants to pack their belongings in a makeshift camp in Paris

Police clear migrant camp in central Paris in pre-Olympics sweep, say aid groups

The embassy of China in Berlin

German EU politician’s aide arrested on suspicion of spying for China

Donald Trump

‘Catch and kill’ to be described to jurors in Trump’s hush money trial

The basement area is available for £5,000 - but hasn't been excavated yet

'Basement area' for sale in south London for just £5,000 - but you have to excavate the property yourself

Bosnian police arrest a suspect

Bosnia police arrest 23 suspected of being part of drug kingpin’s ‘inner circle’

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak is visting Poland

Rishi Sunak defends British RAF planes shooting down drones over Israel but not Ukraine

The Princess of Wales has released a picture of Prince Louis to mark his 6th Birthday

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis!" Kate shares her adorable birthday snap of young Prince

Dangerous people smuggling gangs are "pushing people out to sea" to their deaths, Rishi Sunak said

Smuggling gangs 'pushing people out to sea' to their deaths, PM says - as French police share photos of flimsy boats

Two people have been arrested

Time to pay the bill: Two arrests in hunt for prolific 'dine-and-dash couple' after £329 bill left unpaid at restaurant

People look at fragments of the television tower which was hit by a Russian missile in Kharkiv

Russian strike on Kharkiv TV tower part of intimidation campaign, says Zelensky

Jeremy Paxman

Jeremy Paxman 'considered assisted dying at Dignitas' amid Parkinson's struggle

Nancy Gonzalez was sentenced to 18 months in jail on Monday

Celebrity fashion designer jailed for smuggling protected wildlife handbags into US

Latest News

See more Latest News

Foods have been locked up in supermarkets across the country

Tesco locks £4.85 salmon fillets in plastic security boxes to prevent shoplifting as cases surges across the country
Kate has not commented publicly on Louis' birthday

Kate stays silent for Prince Louis' sixth birthday, with no new photo published in break with tradition
Malaysia Helicopter Crash

Two Malaysian military helicopters collide and crash, killing 10 people on board

Aldi says the product has been recalled as a precautionary measure

Aldi recalls product as police launch investigation amid fears it may have been ‘tampered with’
Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

Modi accused of hate speech for calling Muslims ‘infiltrators’ at election rally

Ten people were killed after the crash

Ten people killed after two Malaysian helicopters collide mid-air during rehearsal for military parade
Elon Musk

Elon Musk accuses Australia of censorship after court bans stab attack video

Tourists could seen be taxed to visit Tenerife

Brits may be forced to pay new tax to visit popular Spanish holiday destination after mass anti-tourism protests
Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin punches camera of protester trying to get star to say 'Free Palestine' and goading him over Rust shooting
HGVs awaiting post-Brexit food checks could become easy targets for organised crime groups, LBC has been told.

‘Liquid gold’ olive oil and expensive meats targeted by organised crime gangs in raids on lorries

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer poses with duchess' strawberry jam from new lifestyle brand
Statue of Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

First memorial to Queen Elizabeth II unveiled on monarch's 98th birthday

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit