Five migrants die trying to cross the Channel hours after Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill clears Lords

A French police operation is under way. Picture: Alamy/House of Lords

By Kieran Kelly

French police have launched an operation in the Channel after five migrants died while attempting to cross.

There were several failed attempts to cross the Channel on Tuesday morning.

French media is reporting that at least five people have died and that there are "several lifeless bodies" in the water, including one child.

Around one hundred migrants have been rescued by the French navy, according to the La Voix Du Nord newspaper.

It comes just hours after Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill was passed in the House of Commons.

The bill's passed late on Monday night followed weeks of parliamentary deadlock between the Lords and Commons.

Speaking before the deaths along the Channel were reported, immigration minister Michael Tomlinson said the government is determined to stop the boats to prevent needless deaths in the Channel.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Sunak said the first deportation flights to Rwanda will leave "in 10 to 12 weeks".

"No ifs, not buts, these flights are going to Rwanda," the prime minister said.He indicated that once the programme in up and running the planes there will be a "regular rhythm" of flights heading to Kigali.

Mr Sunak said yesterday: "Enough is enough. No more prevarication, no more delay. Parliament will sit there tonight and vote no matter how late it goes. No ifs, no buts. These flights are going to Rwanda.

"Describing the plan as an 'indispensable deterrent so that we finally break the business model of the criminal gangs and save lives.

"Starting from the moment that the Bill passes, we will begin the process of removing those identified for the first flight. We have prepared for this moment."

Rishi Sunak has vowed to 'stop the boats'. Picture: Alamy

However, Mr Tomlinson told LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday morning that he thought legal challenges would be unavoidable.

"There are those who determined to ensure that this policy will not work," he said.

"There will be challenges, I think it’s inevitable. People are already talking about legal challenges, people are going to put every single stumbling block in our way to try to make this policy not work."