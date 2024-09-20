Exclusive

Police in Scotland investigated claim Mohamed Al Fayed carried out sex attack at Highland estate

Mohamed Al Fayed's 65,000 acre Balnagown Castle estate. Picture: Alamy

By Alan Zycinski

Police in Scotland investigated a claim alleging Mohamed Al Fayed carried out at a sex attack at his Highland Estate, LBC can reveal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The former Harrods boss owned the Balnagown Estate near Invergordon for more than fifty years.

It now takes in 39,000 acres of land having been expanded since his purchase in 1972.

We can now confirm an allegation was made to Police Scotland that Mr Al Fayed had carried out a sexual assault on the Estate - but the Force's enquiries have concluded.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told LBC: "Following an investigation into a report of a non-recent sexual assault that took place in Scotland, enquiries are now complete.

Read more: Mohamed Al Fayed labelled ‘monster’ and compared to Jimmy Savile by lawyers representing his accusers

Read more: Man, 32, admits killing parcel delivery driver trying to stop his van being stolen in Leeds but denies murder

An allegation was made to Police Scotland that Al Fayed had carried out a sexual assault on the Estate. Picture: Alamy

"However, should new information be obtained or reported to police, then further enquiries will be carried out."

More than 20 former female employees at Harrods allege Al Fayed sexually assaulted them, with some accusations involving rape, according to an investigation by the BBC.

The incidents took place in London, Paris, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi.

In a statement, Harrods has said: "The Harrods of today is a very different organisation to the one owned and controlled by Al Fayed between 1985 and 2010, it is one that seeks to put the welfare of our employees at the heart of everything we do.

"This is why, since new information came to light in 2023 about historic allegations of sexual abuse by Al Fayed, it has been our priority to settle claims in the quickest way possible, avoiding lengthy legal proceedings for the women involved.

"This process is still available for any current or former Harrods employees."